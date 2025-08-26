Everything Everything add London and Belfast dates to Get To Heaven 10th anniversary tour

Everything Everything are headed on live dates this winter. Picture: Steve Gullick

The Manchester alt-rockers will embark on a 2025 tour to celebrate their landmark album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Everything Everything have added dates to their Get to Heaven 10th anniversary UK tour.

The Manchester band - comprised of Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Michael Spearman and Alex Robertshaw - will head out on the road at the end of 2025 to mark a decade of their seminal third album.

Now, following an epic set at All Points East on Sunday (24th August), the alt-rockers have added shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton and the Limelight in Belfast to their schedule.

The band's EEE Passholders have until Wednesday 27th August to select the shows they want presale access to.

Elsewhere, tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th August from 9am via Gigs and Tours, with more info available from their website.

Everything Everything said of the news: “We’re considerably excited to finally return to both Brixton Academy and Belfast. We haven’t played either for 10 years, when we last toured Get to Heaven. We’ll be playing the album in full, plus other period pieces that have never been performed before. Join us.”

See Everything Everything's Get To Heaven 10th anniversary dates for 2025:

3rd November: Cologne, Die Kantine

4th November: Frankfurt, Zoom Club

5th November: Berlin, Columbia Theater

6th November: Leipzig, Taubchenthal

8th November: Prague, Rock Cafe

9th November: Amsterdam, Paradiso

10th November: Brussels, Botanique* Support from Billions Of Comrades

11th November: Paris, La Maroquinerie

27th November: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

28th November: Leeds, O2 Academy

29th November: Manchester, Aviva Studios

1st December: Nottingham, Rock City

2nd December: Newcastle, NX

3rd December: Bristol, The Prospect Building

5th December: Birmingham, O2 Academy

6th December: London, O2 Academy Brixton (ADDED DATE)

8th December: Dublin, 3Olympia

9th December: Belfast, Limelight (ADDED DATE)

Read more:

Everything Everything's Get To Heaven was released on 22nd June 2025. The third studio album to come from the art-rock band, it followed their 2010 debut album Man Alive and 2023's Arc. The critically acclaimed record - which scored a number 7 on the UK chart, included the singles Distant Past, Regret, Spring / Sun / Winter / Dread and No Reptiles.

Everything Everything - Distant Past

Everything Everything are also set to reissue the album, with limited edition formats on their way soon.

Read more: