Every single winner of the Eurovision Song Contest by year
16 May 2025, 23:33 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 23:39
As the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place this weekend, we look back on every country and artist to ever win the coveted title.
Listen to this article
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final takes place this Saturday 17th May and in Basel, Switzerland and it looks like it's going to be a good one!
There's been some iconic Eurovision winners over the years, from the moving to the down-right bonkers but can you remember them all?
Get every Eurovision Song Contest winner by each year and get the answer to the most asked questions about the competition here:
Read more:
- Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Everything you need to know
- The Hives aren't fans of Eurovision: "It's like the worst song with the most expensive production"
Every Eurovision winner by year:
- 1956 - Switzerland, 'Refrain' performed by Lys Assia
- 1957 - Netherlands, 'Net als toen' performed by Corry Brokken
- 1958 - France, 'Dors mon amour' performed by Andre Claveau
- 1959 - Netherlands, 'Een Beetje' performed by Teddy Scholten
- 1960 - France, 'Tom Pillibi' performed by Jacqueline Boyer
- 1961 - Luxembourg, 'Nous les amoureux' performed by Jean-Claude Pascal
- 1962 - France, 'Un premier amour' performed by Isabelle Aubret
- 1963 - Denmark, 'Dansevise' performed by Grethe and Jorgen Ingmann
- 1964 - Italy, 'Non ho l'eta' performed by Gigliola Cinquetti
- 1965 - Luxembourg, 'Poupee de cire, poupée de son' performed by France Gall
- 1966 - Austria, 'Merci Cherie' performed by Udo Juergens
- 1967 - UK, 'Puppet on a String' performed by Sandie Shaw
- 1968 - Spain, 'La, la, la' performed by Massiel
- 1969 - 4-way tie! Spain, 'Vivo cantando' performed by Salome, UK, 'Boom Bang-a-Bang' performed by Lulu, Netherlands, 'De troubadour' performed by Lenny Kuhr, France, 'Un jour, un enfant' performed by Frida Boccara
- 1970 - Ireland, 'All Kinds of Everything' performed by Dana
- 1971 - Monaco, 'Un banc, un arbre, une rue' performed by Séverine
- 1972 - Luxembourg, 'Apres toi' performed by Vicky Leandros
- 1973 - Luxembourg, 'Tu te reconnaitras' performed by Anne-Marie David
- 1974 - Sweden, 'Waterloo' performed by ABBA
- 1975 -Netherlands, 'Ding-a-Dong' performed by Teach-In
- 1976 - UK, 'Save Your Kisses For Me' performed by Brotherhood of Man
- 1977 - France, 'L'oiseau et l'enfant' performed by Marie Myriam
- 1978 - Israel, 'A-Ba-Ni-Bi' performed by Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta
- 1979 - Israel, 'Hallelujah' performed by Milk and Honey
- 1980 - Ireland, 'What's Another Year' performed by Johnny Logan
- 1981 - UK, 'Making Your Mind Up', performed by Bucks Fizz
- 1982 - Germany, 'Ein bisschen Frieden' performed by Nicole
- 1983 - Luxembourg, 'Si la vie est cadeau' performed by Corinne Hermes
- 1984 - Sweden, 'Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley' performed by Herreys
- 1985 - Norway, 'La det swinge' performed by Bobbysocks!
- 1986 - Belgium, 'J'aime la vie' performed by Sandra Kim
- 1987 - Ireland, 'Hold Me Now' performed by Johnny Logan
- 1988 - Switzerland, 'Ne partez pas sans moi' performed by Celine Dion
- 1989 - Yugoslavia, 'Rock Me' performed by Riva
- 1990 - Italy, 'Insieme: 1992' performed by Toto Cutugno
- 1991 - Sweden, 'Fangad av en stormvind' performed by Carola
- 1992 - Ireland, 'Why Me?' performed by Linda Martin
- 1993 - Ireland, 'In Your Eyes' performed by Niamh Kavanagh
- 1994 - Ireland, 'Rock 'n' Roll Kids' performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan
- 1995 - Norway, 'Nocturne' performed by Secret Garden
- 1996 - Ireland, 'The Voice' performed by Eimear Quinn
- 1997 - UK, 'Love Shine a Light' performed by Katrina and the Waves
- 1998 - Israel, 'Diva' performed by Dana International
- 1999 - Sweden, 'Take Me To Your Heaven' performed by Charlotte Nilsson
- 2000 - Denmark, 'Fly on the Wings of Love' performed by the Olsen Brothers
- 2001 - Estonia, 'Everybody' performed by Tanal Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL
- 2002 - Latvia, 'I Wanna' by Marie N
- 2003 - Turkey, 'Everyway That I Can' performed by Sertab Erener
- 2004 - Ukraine, 'Wild Dances' performed by Rusiana
- 2005 - Greece, 'My Number One' performed by Helena Paparizou
- 2006 - Finland, 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' performed by Lordi
- 2007 - Serbia, 'Molitva' performed by Marija Serifovic
- 2008 - Russia, 'Believe' performed by Dima Bilan
- 2009 - Norway, 'Fairytale' performed by Alexander Rybak
- 2010 - Germany, 'Satellite' performed by Lena
- 2011 - Azerbaijan, 'Running Scared' performed by Ell & Nikki
- 2012 - Sweden, 'Euphoria' performed by Loreen
- 2013 - Denmark, 'Only Teardrops' performed by Emmelie de Forest
- 2014 - Austria, 'Rise Like A Phoenix' performed by Conchita Wurst
- 2015 - Sweden 'Heroes' performed by Mans Zelmerlow
- 2016 - Ukraine, '1944' performed by Jamala
- 2017 - Portugal, 'Amar pelos dois' performed by Salvador Sobral
- 2018 - Israel, 'Toy' performed by Netta
- 2019 - Netherlands, 'Arcade' performed by Duncan Laurence
- 2020 - The competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2021 - Italy, 'Zitti e Buoni' performed by Måneskin
- 2022 - Ukraine, 'Stefania' performed by Kalush Orchestra
- 2023 - Sweden, 'Tattoo' performed by Loreen
- 2024 - Switzerland, 'The Code' performed by Nemo
Which country has won Eurovision the most times?
Ireland and Sweden are tied with the most Eurovision Song Contest wins, with both countries scoring the most points seven times. Ireland won most recently in 1996 with The Voice performed by Eimear Quinn, while Sweden last won in 2023 with Loreen's Tattoo- her second win in the competition after also winning the competition in 2012 with Euphoria.
Loreen - Euphoria | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Live - Grand Final - Winner of Eurovision 2012
When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?
1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina & the Waves and Love Shine a Light.
How many times has the UK won Eurovision?
The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.
Katrina & The Waves - Love Shine A Light | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Winner of Eurovision 1997
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be available to watch on Saturday 17th May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Read more:
- Miles Kane says it would be “boss” to write a Eurovision song
- John Lydon calls Eurovision “disgusting” and “phoney” despite PiL’s bid to represent Ireland in 2023