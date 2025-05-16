Every single winner of the Eurovision Song Contest by year

As the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place this weekend, we look back on every country and artist to ever win the coveted title.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final takes place this Saturday 17th May and in Basel, Switzerland and it looks like it's going to be a good one!

There's been some iconic Eurovision winners over the years, from the moving to the down-right bonkers but can you remember them all?

Get every Eurovision Song Contest winner by each year and get the answer to the most asked questions about the competition here:

Every Eurovision winner by year:

1956 - Switzerland, 'Refrain' performed by Lys Assia

1957 - Netherlands, 'Net als toen' performed by Corry Brokken

1958 - France, 'Dors mon amour' performed by Andre Claveau

1959 - Netherlands, 'Een Beetje' performed by Teddy Scholten

1960 - France, 'Tom Pillibi' performed by Jacqueline Boyer

1961 - Luxembourg, 'Nous les amoureux' performed by Jean-Claude Pascal

1962 - France, 'Un premier amour' performed by Isabelle Aubret

1963 - Denmark, 'Dansevise' performed by Grethe and Jorgen Ingmann

1964 - Italy, 'Non ho l'eta' performed by Gigliola Cinquetti

1965 - Luxembourg, 'Poupee de cire, poupée de son' performed by France Gall

1966 - Austria, 'Merci Cherie' performed by Udo Juergens

1967 - UK, 'Puppet on a String' performed by Sandie Shaw

1968 - Spain, 'La, la, la' performed by Massiel

1969 - 4-way tie! Spain, 'Vivo cantando' performed by Salome, UK, 'Boom Bang-a-Bang' performed by Lulu, Netherlands, 'De troubadour' performed by Lenny Kuhr, France, 'Un jour, un enfant' performed by Frida Boccara

1970 - Ireland, 'All Kinds of Everything' performed by Dana

1971 - Monaco, 'Un banc, un arbre, une rue' performed by Séverine

1972 - Luxembourg, 'Apres toi' performed by Vicky Leandros

1973 - Luxembourg, 'Tu te reconnaitras' performed by Anne-Marie David

1974 - Sweden, 'Waterloo' performed by ABBA

1975 -Netherlands, 'Ding-a-Dong' performed by Teach-In

1976 - UK, 'Save Your Kisses For Me' performed by Brotherhood of Man

1977 - France, 'L'oiseau et l'enfant' performed by Marie Myriam

1978 - Israel, 'A-Ba-Ni-Bi' performed by Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta

1979 - Israel, 'Hallelujah' performed by Milk and Honey

1980 - Ireland, 'What's Another Year' performed by Johnny Logan

1981 - UK, 'Making Your Mind Up', performed by Bucks Fizz

1982 - Germany, 'Ein bisschen Frieden' performed by Nicole

1983 - Luxembourg, 'Si la vie est cadeau' performed by Corinne Hermes

1984 - Sweden, 'Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley' performed by Herreys

1985 - Norway, 'La det swinge' performed by Bobbysocks!

1986 - Belgium, 'J'aime la vie' performed by Sandra Kim

1987 - Ireland, 'Hold Me Now' performed by Johnny Logan

1988 - Switzerland, 'Ne partez pas sans moi' performed by Celine Dion

1989 - Yugoslavia, 'Rock Me' performed by Riva

1990 - Italy, 'Insieme: 1992' performed by Toto Cutugno

1991 - Sweden, 'Fangad av en stormvind' performed by Carola

1992 - Ireland, 'Why Me?' performed by Linda Martin

1993 - Ireland, 'In Your Eyes' performed by Niamh Kavanagh

1994 - Ireland, 'Rock 'n' Roll Kids' performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan

1995 - Norway, 'Nocturne' performed by Secret Garden

1996 - Ireland, 'The Voice' performed by Eimear Quinn

1997 - UK, 'Love Shine a Light' performed by Katrina and the Waves

1998 - Israel, 'Diva' performed by Dana International

1999 - Sweden, 'Take Me To Your Heaven' performed by Charlotte Nilsson

2000 - Denmark, 'Fly on the Wings of Love' performed by the Olsen Brothers

2001 - Estonia, 'Everybody' performed by Tanal Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL

2002 - Latvia, 'I Wanna' by Marie N

2003 - Turkey, 'Everyway That I Can' performed by Sertab Erener

2004 - Ukraine, 'Wild Dances' performed by Rusiana

2005 - Greece, 'My Number One' performed by Helena Paparizou

2006 - Finland, 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' performed by Lordi

2007 - Serbia, 'Molitva' performed by Marija Serifovic

2008 - Russia, 'Believe' performed by Dima Bilan

2009 - Norway, 'Fairytale' performed by Alexander Rybak

2010 - Germany, 'Satellite' performed by Lena

2011 - Azerbaijan, 'Running Scared' performed by Ell & Nikki

2012 - Sweden, 'Euphoria' performed by Loreen

2013 - Denmark, 'Only Teardrops' performed by Emmelie de Forest

2014 - Austria, 'Rise Like A Phoenix' performed by Conchita Wurst

2015 - Sweden 'Heroes' performed by Mans Zelmerlow

2016 - Ukraine, '1944' performed by Jamala

2017 - Portugal, 'Amar pelos dois' performed by Salvador Sobral

2018 - Israel, 'Toy' performed by Netta

2019 - Netherlands, 'Arcade' performed by Duncan Laurence

2020 - The competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 - Italy, 'Zitti e Buoni' performed by Måneskin

2022 - Ukraine, 'Stefania' performed by Kalush Orchestra

2023 - Sweden, 'Tattoo' performed by Loreen

2024 - Switzerland, 'The Code' performed by Nemo

Which country has won Eurovision the most times?

Ireland and Sweden are tied with the most Eurovision Song Contest wins, with both countries scoring the most points seven times. Ireland won most recently in 1996 with The Voice performed by Eimear Quinn, while Sweden last won in 2023 with Loreen's Tattoo- her second win in the competition after also winning the competition in 2012 with Euphoria.

Loreen - Euphoria | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Live - Grand Final - Winner of Eurovision 2012

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina & the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

How many times has the UK won Eurovision?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

Katrina & The Waves - Love Shine A Light | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Winner of Eurovision 1997

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be available to watch on Saturday 17th May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

