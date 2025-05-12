Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Everything you need to know

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 takes place in Basel, Switzerland. Picture: Eurovision Song Contest

By Jenny Mensah

The Eurovision Song Contest is well underway, Find out when the key dates are, who's the UK entry and how to watch.

The Eurovision Song Contest is buzzing with activity, with the Grand Final taking place this weekend.

The 69th edition of the famous singing competition will take place in Basel, Switzerland who take on hosting duties this year.

Ahead of the first Semi-Final, Second Semi-Final and Grand Final, find out everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest, including when it takes place, who al 37 entries are, what's the UK Eurovision entry and more.

Who's hosting Eurovision 2025?

The Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Basel, Switzerland in 2025 after last year's winners Nemo won the 68th instalment of the competition with The Code in 2024.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 takes place in Switzerland. Picture: Eurovision

When is Eurovision 2025?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest takes place on Saturday 17th May. Get the key dates below:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday 13 May 2025, 21:00 CEST

Second Semi-Final: Thursday 15 May 2025, 21:00 CEST

Grand Final: Saturday 17 May, 2025, 21:00 CEST

Who will represent the UK in Eurovision 2025?

Remember Monday is the UK entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The British country pop group - comprised of Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull - will make their bid with their single What the Hell Just Happened?

Watch the official video for the song - which was written by Charlotte Steele, Holly-Anne Hull, Julie Aagaard, Kes Kamara, Lauren Byrne, Sam Brennan, Thomas Stengaard and Tom Hollings - below:

Remember Monday - What The Hell Just Happened? | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Official Music Video

The trio, who gained our attention via The Voice UK 2019, met while studying together at The Sixth Form College Farnborough, where they bonded over a shared passion for music.

How to watch the Eurovision 2025 in the UK:

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be available to watch on Saturday 17th May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who's in the Eurovision 2025?

Sweden – KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

Austria – JJ – Wasted Love

France – Louane – Maman

Israel – Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise

Belgium – Red Sebastian – Strobe Lights

Finland – Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

Netherlands – Claude – ‘Cest La Vie

Estonia – Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

Czechia – ADONXS – Kiss Kiss Goodbye

Switzerland – Zoë Më – Voyage

Malta – Miriana Conte – SERVING

Albania – Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm

Cyprus – Theo Evan – Shh – 1 per cent

Ukraine – Ziferblat – Bird Of Pray

Italy – Lucio Corsi – Volevo Essere Un Duro

United Kingdom – Remember Monday – What the Hell Just Happened?

Germany – Abor & Tynna – Baller

Spain – Melody – ESA DIVA

Australia – Go-Jo – Milkshake Man

Ireland – EMMY – Laika Party

Greece – Klavdia – Asteromáta

Lithuania – Katarsis – Tavo Akys

Poland – ustyna Steczkowska – GAJA

Norway – Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

San Marino – Gabry Ponte – Tutta LItalia

Slovenia – Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left

Denmark – Sissal – Hallucination

Azerbaijan – Mamagama – Run With U

Latvia – Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi

Serbia – Princ – Mila

Armenia – PARG – SURVIVOR

Luxembourg – Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son

Portugal – NAPA – Deslocado

Iceland – VÆB – RÓA

Montenegro – Nina Žižić – Dobrodošli

Georgia – Mariam Shengelia – Freedom

Croatia – Marko Bošnjak – Poison Cake

Watch all 37 Eurovision entries elow:

Who's favourite to win Eurovision 2025?

As of 12th May, Sweden are the favourites to win Eurovision. According to William Hill the Swedes have odds of 10/11 to win. They're followed by Austria with 9/4, France with 10/1, Belgium with 12/1 and Israel with 14/1.

Sadly the United Kingdom are rank outsiders at the other end of the spectrum with odds of 50/1 to win and 9/4 to finish last. Blight also have odds of 10/1 to score nil points, 5/1 to make it in the Top 10 and 14/1 to make it to the Top 5.

Who are the Eurovision 2025 presenters?

The Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer. Brugger, Studer and Hunziker will all present the Grand Final, while Brugger and Studer will host the First Semi-Final and the Second Semi-Final.

