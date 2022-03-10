Who is Sam Ryder? Find out about UK Eurovision 2022 bid and TikTok star

Sam Ryder's SPACE MAN is the UK bid for Eurovision 2022. Picture: Eurovision 2022

Find out what we know about the TikTok star who is set to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Sam Ryder has been announced as the artist behind the UK vid for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

You might be forgiven for not knowing who he is, but the singer-songwriter has amassed millions of views on TikTok for his

Find out everything we know about Sam Ryder so far.

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2022?

Sam Ryder will be representing the UK at this year's Eurovision with his SPACE MAN song.

Watch the official lyric video for the song here:

Sam Ryder said of the announcement: “Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

“I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

Watch his piano version of the song below:

Who is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is a singer-songwriter from Essex, who catapulted to fame thanks to TikTok, where he's amassed over 12m followers for his covers of Adele, Sia, Hozier, Marvin Gaye, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kate Bush, Freddie Mercury and more.

He's known for his soulful and ethereal vocals and his impressive falsetto.

What is Sam Ryder's TikTok?

Sam Ryder's TikTok is @samhairwolfryder, where you can see more of his impressive covers.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 14th May 2022, according to the official Eurovision website.

See the schedule below:

First semi-final: 10th May 2022

Second Semi-final: 12th May 2022

Grand Final: 14th May 2022

Where will Eurovision 2022 be held?

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in the UK?

Who represented the UK in Eurovision 2021?

James Newman represented the UK in 2021 with his song Embers.

Who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Italian band Måneskin took home the prize with their song Zitti E Buoni.

See their winner's performance here:

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

How many times has the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

