Eminem references Stan single and tweets phone number to fans

The US rapper has shared a number which his fans can contact him on, with the promise that he'll "hit" them back.

Eminem has shared a phone number which fans can message him on.

Taking to social media this week, the US rapper - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - wrote: "Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back".

The tweet came alongside a clip of his iconic Stan single, which depicts growingly disturbing letters from an avid fan.

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back - ☎️ 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim https://t.co/NwGJHmZRvM pic.twitter.com/e44VLXvOfb — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2020

However, some fans have noted that it only works with American fans, and Eminem might be taking a while to hit them back.

Meanwhile, last month saw Eminem celebrate 12 years of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, the Slim Shady rapper shared a picture of his sobriety coin, writing: "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

The Monster rapper suffered from a serious addiction to prescription medication. which almost killed him and saw him take lethal amounts of Vicodin, Valium and Ambien.

After getting briefly clean and entering rehab in 2005, he suffered from an overdose at the end of 2007. He later found out that the pills he'd acquired from a friend were methadone and were the equivalent of four bags of heroin.

It was after this brush with death that he decided to get clean. Narcotics Anonymous and his famous sponsor Elton John were instrumental to his recovery.

