Embrace's 25th anniversary The Good Will Out UK Tour: How to buy tickets

Embrace will celebrate their debut studio album with a tour. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Danny McNamara and co will mark 25 years of their 1998 debut album with live dates across the UK. Find out how to buy tickets.

Embrace have announced their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Good Will Out with a UK tour this November.

The band - made up of Danny McNamara, Richard McNamara, Steve Firth and Mickey Dale - will celebrate their debut album, which was released on 8th June 1998 and included the hit singles All You Good People, My Weakness Is None of Your Business, Come Back to What You Know and One Big Family, by playing the record in full.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote: "Here’s the huge announcement we’ve been promising.

"Embrace will be hitting the road this November to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our first album The Good Will Out. We’ll be playing the album in full plus all our biggest hits."

Tickets for Embrace's The Good Will Out 25th Anniversary dates go on general sale this Friday 28th July at 9am at Ticketmaster. Their Southampton and Cardiff dates are sold here.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates and how to buy tickets below.

In a statement, frontman Danny McNamara said: “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released our debut album, but what’s even more amazing is that it still resonates with so many people after all this time.

"The Piece Hall show [in Halifax] was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played, and one of the best nights of my life. It’s going to be amazing to take this show out on the road for the first time, we can’t wait."

What are Embrace's The Good Will Out 2023 UK dates?

Thursday 2nd November - Sheffield O2 Academy

Friday 3rd November - Southampton Engine Rooms - TICKETS

Saturday 4th November - Cardiff Tramshed - TICKETS

Monday 6th November - Brighton Chalk

Thursday 9th November - Leeds O2 Academy

Friday 10th November - Roadmender

Saturday 11th - Bristol O2 Academy

Sunday 12th November - Oxford O2 Academy

Tuesday 14th November - Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday 15th November - Newcastle Boiler Shop

Thursday 16th November - Birmingham O2 Institute

Friday 17th November - London - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Saturday 18th November - Manchester Academy

How to buy tickets for Embrace's 2023 UK dates:

Tickets for Embrace's The Good Will Out 25th Anniversary dates go general on sale this Friday 28th July at 9am at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Embrace's Southampton and Cardiff dates will go on sale here.

Presales take place on Thursday 26th July ay 9am.

Who's supporting Embrace on their 2023 dates?

Embrace will be joined on the dates by the talented singers-songwriter Tom Speight, who released his debut album Collide in 2019.

