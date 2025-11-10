Watch Elton John's tribute to Brian Wilson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Elton John pays tribute to Brian Wilson at onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man helped the Rock Hall pay tribute to the late Beach Boys icon, who died earlier this year.

Elton John paid emotional tribute to Brian Wilson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend.

The Rocket Man legend took to the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre on 8th November to perform The Beach Boys' classic Pet Sounds track, God Only Knows.

Elton's performance was preceded by a speech in which he reminisced about he and Bernie Taupin's first time meeting Wilson, who sadly died aged 82 in June this year.

Watch his performance below:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2025- Elton John Singing “God Only Knows”- In Tribute To Brian Wilson

Read more:

John revealed in his speech that he was "scared s***less" to meet Wilson in the '70s, "because he was (his) idol," adding: "It was an evening we would never forget. Meeting someone who was a true genius doesn’t happen very often".

The Your Song singer went on: "We loved each other. I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather pay tribute than Brian Wilson and his family with this incredible song,” Elton concluded his on-stage tribute."

Later on, Elton paid tribute to the Good Vibrations icon - who he became good friends and collaborators with - on social media.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the night, he wrote: "@brianwilsonlive was a musical genius. He wrote timeless pop songs with the most complex melodies, unlike anything ever written before. He was also a friend - and a great supporter from the very beginning of my journey as an artist. It was an honour to pay tribute to Brian at last night’s @rockhall ceremony."

The star-studded ceremony also saw the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden honoured, plus The White Stripes, who were inducted by the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop.

Iggy Pop Inducts The White Stripes into Rock Hall

