Elton John announces Farewell Yellow Brick Road final UK tour dates

Elton John announces Farewell Tour Dates. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has announced the return of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with five more UK dates. Find out how to get tickets.

Elton John has announced his final tour dates in North America and Europe today (Wednesday 23 June).

The legendary singer-songwriter first embarked on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back in 2018, but was forced to pause like many stars during the pandemic.

Now he's announced even more dates in North America and Europe, which include five new shows in the UK alone.

Taking to social media the Your Song singer wrote: "Here they are - my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time".

Here they are - my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time 🚀🚀🚀



🎫 → https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/rlXs6cHsA7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

What are Elton John's final UK tour dates?

15 June 2022 - Carrow Road, Norwich

17 June 2022 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

19 June 2022 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

22 June 2022 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

29 June 2022 - Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Visit eltonjohn.com for more info.

How can I get tickets?

Elton John's final dates can be found at eltonjohn.com. They are scheduled to go on general sale from Wednesday 30 June at 10am BST and will be available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.

Who is Elton John's support act?

There's no confirmed support act for these latest dates, but whoever it is will no doubt be impressive.

What's on the rumoured setlist?

Bennie and the Jets All the Girls Love Alice Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues Border Song Tiny Dancer Philadelphia Freedom Indian Sunset Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time) Take Me to the Pilot Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word Someone Saved My Life Tonight Levon Candle in the Wind Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding Burn Down the Mission Daniel Sad Songs (Say So Much) Don't Let the Sun Go Down on MePlay Video The Bitch Is Back I'm Still Standing Crocodile Rock Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Encore:

23. Your Song

24. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

The exact setlist won't be published until after the gig, but it will no doubt consist of selection of hits from across Elton John's career. See a setlist from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour date at Australia's Sunshine Coast Stadium above, courtesy of setlist.fm.

READ MORE: Elton John can't wait to not sing Crocodile Rock ever again