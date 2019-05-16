Listen to Elton John & Taron Egerton's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again collab for Rocketman soundtrack

A brand new song written especially for Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, has been released by the duo. Listen to it here.

Elton John and Taron Egerton have unveiled a brand new track for the upcoming film Rocketman.

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which was written by Elton John and his long time writing partner Bernie Taupin, was created especially for the upcoming movie in which Taron Egerton stars as the famous piano man.

Listen to the track above.

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture is set for release on 24 May 2019, two days after the film is released in the UK.

READ MORE: Does Taron Egerton sing AND play piano in Rocketman?

Watch the amazing trailer for Rocketman here:

READ MORE: Get all information for Elton John's autobiography here...

Taron Egerton has previously said that Rocketman is a more "grown up" film than Bohemian Rhapsody.

The British actor, who stars as Sir Elton John in the upcoming reimagining of his life, has praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and the film as a whole, but thinks the two biopics will be very different.

Speaking to ET Canada, Egerton said: "That movie (Bohemian Rhapsody) is so fun, it gets you on your feet, the end especially is so rousing and so exciting."

Watch their interview below:

READ MORE: This is the advice Elton John gave Taron Egerton for the Rocketman film

Egerton also told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he came to get the role of Elton John in the upcoming film, which is set for release next week.

Watch our video to find out how:

See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down

- Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Tiny Dancer at his Oscars watching party: