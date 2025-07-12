ELO's final show in Hyde Park cancelled due to Jeff Lynne's illness

Jeff Lynne's ELO performing at Glastonbury in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Radio X Classic Rock

Following the cancellation of a Manchester show on Thursday, the finale of the Over And Out Tour will not take place in London.

ELO's final show at BST Hyde Park tomorrow (Sunday 13th July) has been cancelled due to frontman Jeff Lynne's illness.

The veteran symphonic rock band had to cancel their show at Manchester's Co-Op Live on Thursday (10th July) due to illness, but the tour's finale in London was still expected to take place.

However, it's been announced that the Hyde Park show will not now happen - and will not be rescheduled.

In a statement, organisers said: "Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show."

"Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today - and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."

Information about ticket refurnds will be issued in due course via the event's official website, bst-hydepark.com.

The Hyde Park show was due to be the final stop on the "Over And Out" tour, which would bring down the curtain on the Electric Light Orchestra's 50-year-plus career.

The MEN reports that at the first Manchester show on Wednesday (9th July), Lynne told the crowd that he would not be playing guitar, saying: “I was in London and a taxi dashed off from where he was coming from and smashed my hand. It really hurt at the time. That’s why I haven’t got a guitar - I normally would have."