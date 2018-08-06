Two Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home To Attend Metal Festival

The old age pensioners were reported missing and found at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival at 3am.

Two elderly men alarmed staff when they went missing from their nursing home on Friday (3 August).

Police were called to a German nursing home after they realised the gentlemen were missing from the centre, only for them to have been found at the world's biggest heavy metal festival, Wacken Open Air.

As dw.com reports, the men were found at the festival - which saw the likes of Danzig and Judas Priest perform - at 3am and police said they were "disorientated and dazed".

Police Spokesperson Merle Neufeld told broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk: "They obviously liked the metal festival".

They added: "The care home quickly organised a return transport after police picked them up."

Is it any wonder the pair were a little dazed? The head-banging alone would be be enough to cause confusion.

The elderly gentlemen aren't the only people from an older generation to appreciate harder music.

Last year a woman was given Royal Blood tickets and reacted in the best way ever.

John Tomlinson surprised his mother-in-law with tickets to see the Figure It Out rockers, and bought four more so the whole family could come along too!

See her reaction in a video posted to Twitter by @johnjtomlinson here:

If that wasn't enough, John asked for a special birthday shoutout for Linda from the lads, and they obliged.

