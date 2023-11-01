Echo & the Bunnymen's 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets
1 November 2023, 14:25
The Liverpool legends will play a Very Best Of 2024 UK tour. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.
Echo & The Bunnymen have announced their 2024 Songs To Learn & Sing: The Very Best Of Tour.
The Killing Moon legends will embark on a greatest hits tour in the UK, which will see them play the likes of London's Roundhouse and culminate in a homecoming show at Liverpool Empire Theatre.
Tickets to Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour go on sale on Friday 3rd November 2023 from 10am via bunnymencom.
See Echo & The Bunnymen's 2024 UK dates:
- 2nd March 2024: NORWICH - Nick Rayns LCR
- 3rd March 2024: BRIGHTON - Brighton Dome
- 5th March 2024 BOURNEMOUTH - O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 6th March 2024: BRISTOL - Bristol Beacon
- 8th March 2024: London - Roundhouse
- 10th March 2024: CARDIFF - Great Hall – Student’s Union
- 12th March 2024: NOTTINGHAM - Rock City
- 13th March 2024: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
- 16th March 2024: MANCHESTER - Albert Hall
- 19th March 2024: SHEFFIELD - City Hall
- 20th March 2024: GLASGOW -Barrowland
- 22nd March 2024: LEEDS -O2 Academy Leeds
- 23rd March 2024: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 -City Hal
- 25th March 2024: LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre
How to buy Echo & The Bunnymen tickets:
Tickets to Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour go on sale on Friday 3rd November 2023 from 10am via bunnymencom. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale by registering here, which they have until Wednesday 1st November at 5pm to do so.
