Echo & the Bunnymen's 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

1 November 2023, 14:25

Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen will embark on UK tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool legends will play a Very Best Of 2024 UK tour. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced their 2024 Songs To Learn & Sing: The Very Best Of Tour.

The Killing Moon legends will embark on a greatest hits tour in the UK, which will see them play the likes of London's Roundhouse and culminate in a homecoming show at Liverpool Empire Theatre.

Tickets to Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour go on sale on Friday 3rd November 2023 from 10am via bunnymencom.

See Echo & The Bunnymen's 2024 UK dates:

  • 2nd March 2024: NORWICH - Nick Rayns LCR
  • 3rd March 2024: BRIGHTON - Brighton Dome
  • 5th March 2024 BOURNEMOUTH - O2 Academy Bournemouth
  • 6th March 2024: BRISTOL - Bristol Beacon
  • 8th March 2024: London - Roundhouse
  • 10th March 2024: CARDIFF - Great Hall – Student’s Union
  • 12th March 2024: NOTTINGHAM - Rock City
  • 13th March 2024: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
  • 16th March 2024: MANCHESTER - Albert Hall
  • 19th March 2024: SHEFFIELD - City Hall
  • 20th March 2024: GLASGOW -Barrowland
  • 22nd March 2024: LEEDS -O2 Academy Leeds
  • 23rd March 2024: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 -City Hal
  • 25th March 2024: LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre

How to buy Echo & The Bunnymen tickets:

Tickets to Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour go on sale on Friday 3rd November 2023 from 10am via bunnymencom. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale by registering here, which they have until Wednesday 1st November at 5pm to do so.

