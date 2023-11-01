Echo & the Bunnymen's 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Echo & The Bunnymen will embark on UK tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool legends will play a Very Best Of 2024 UK tour. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced their 2024 Songs To Learn & Sing: The Very Best Of Tour.

The Killing Moon legends will embark on a greatest hits tour in the UK, which will see them play the likes of London's Roundhouse and culminate in a homecoming show at Liverpool Empire Theatre.

See Echo & The Bunnymen's 2024 UK dates:

2nd March 2024: NORWICH - Nick Rayns LCR

3rd March 2024: BRIGHTON - Brighton Dome

5th March 2024 BOURNEMOUTH - O2 Academy Bournemouth

6th March 2024: BRISTOL - Bristol Beacon

8th March 2024: London - Roundhouse

10th March 2024: CARDIFF - Great Hall – Student’s Union

12th March 2024: NOTTINGHAM - Rock City

13th March 2024: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

16th March 2024: MANCHESTER - Albert Hall

19th March 2024: SHEFFIELD - City Hall

20th March 2024: GLASGOW -Barrowland

22nd March 2024: LEEDS -O2 Academy Leeds

23rd March 2024: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 -City Hal

25th March 2024: LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre

We are thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated 2024 UK 'Songs To Learn & Sing' tour dates! Mark your calendars because the general ticket sale begins at 10 AM on Friday, November 3rd, via https://t.co/dIQgTMPDw0. But here's the exciting news – all you devoted Echo & The… pic.twitter.com/3HQoGZXbdw — Echo & the Bunnymen (@Bunnymen) October 30, 2023

How to buy Echo & The Bunnymen tickets:

Tickets to Echo & The Bunnymen’s UK tour go on sale on Friday 3rd November 2023 from 10am via bunnymencom. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale by registering here, which they have until Wednesday 1st November at 5pm to do so.