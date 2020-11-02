Doves announce Forest Live show for 2021

2 November 2020, 12:54

Doves in 2020
Doves in 2020. Picture: Press/Jon Shard

The band will play Delamere Forest next June.

Doves have announced a special live show for the summer of 2021.

The recently-returned band will perform as part of Forest Live 2021, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England. They will headline a show at Delamere Forest, near Northwich in Cheshire on Sunday 20 June.

The band - Jimi Goodwin and Andy and Jez Williams - released their first album in over a decade in September. Titled The Universal Want, the album went to No 1 in the UK charts, and the new date means that the Forest Live gig will be one of the first opportunities to hear the trio performing material from the record live.

Doves last played Delamere Forest as part of Forest Live to a sell-out crowd in 2009.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 November at www.forestryengland.uk/music.

