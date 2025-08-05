Doves announce 2025 winter UK tour dates and new 'Best Of' album

Doves' Jez and Andy Williams. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band will embark on new tour dates this year without Jimi Goodwin as they celebrate the release of their new collection So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doves have announced their plans to celebrate almost three decades together with a new 'best of' album and live dates for this year.

The Manchester band - comprised of Jimi Goodwin and Jez and Andy Williams - will release their new greatest hits collection entitled So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves on 14th November via EMI North.

The album will include songs from across their 27 year career, including a previously unreleased track, and will be available on double vinyl, including standard and coloured vinyl versions, CD editions and a fans-only, deluxe packaging option.

The full tracklist information is still to be revealed.

Read more:

Meanwhile, the band have shared their plans to embark on further UK tour dates this year, with brothers Jez and Andy Williams visiting the likes of Dundee, London, Bournemouth and Cambridge- with two more dates to be announced.

In order to get access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves on any format from the Doves store on Monday 11 August 2025 at 12pm to receive an exclusive code.

Tickets go on general sale available from Wednesday 13th August at 10am.

Doves' 2025 UK Winter tour dates:

12th December: LIVEHOUSE, Dundee – NEW

14th December: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town – NEW

15th December: Bournemouth, O2 Academy – NEW

16th December: Cambridge, Junction – NEW

To be announced

To be announced

Doves are still set to complete a string of summer dates, which will see them play the likes of Solfest in Cumbira and The Piece Hall in Halifax this month.

Doves talk touring without Jimi Goodwin & mental health

Doves' 2025 summer dates:

22nd August: Cumbria, Solfest

23rd August: Halifax, Piece Hall

29th August: Lindisfarne, Lindisfarne Festival

31st August: Birmingham, Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

This year saw the Manchester band return with their sixth studio album Constellations For The Lonely, which included the singles Renegade, Cold Dreaming and A Drop In The Ocean.

Doves - Renegade

The album followed 2000's Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast (2002), Some Cities (2005), Kingdom of Rust (2009) and The Universal Want (2020).

Read more: