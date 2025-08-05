Doves announce 2025 winter UK tour dates and new 'Best Of' album
5 August 2025, 12:19 | Updated: 5 August 2025, 12:36
The Manchester band will embark on new tour dates this year without Jimi Goodwin as they celebrate the release of their new collection So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves
Listen to this article
Doves have announced their plans to celebrate almost three decades together with a new 'best of' album and live dates for this year.
The Manchester band - comprised of Jimi Goodwin and Jez and Andy Williams - will release their new greatest hits collection entitled So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves on 14th November via EMI North.
The album will include songs from across their 27 year career, including a previously unreleased track, and will be available on double vinyl, including standard and coloured vinyl versions, CD editions and a fans-only, deluxe packaging option.
The full tracklist information is still to be revealed.
Read more:
- Doves recall how Oasis ‘did them a real solid’ at 2000 Wembley shows
- Doves discuss touring without Jimi Goodwin, mental health and support from fans
Meanwhile, the band have shared their plans to embark on further UK tour dates this year, with brothers Jez and Andy Williams visiting the likes of Dundee, London, Bournemouth and Cambridge- with two more dates to be announced.
In order to get access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves on any format from the Doves store on Monday 11 August 2025 at 12pm to receive an exclusive code.
Tickets go on general sale available from Wednesday 13th August at 10am.
Doves' 2025 UK Winter tour dates:
- 12th December: LIVEHOUSE, Dundee – NEW
- 14th December: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town – NEW
- 15th December: Bournemouth, O2 Academy – NEW
- 16th December: Cambridge, Junction – NEW
- To be announced
- To be announced
Doves are still set to complete a string of summer dates, which will see them play the likes of Solfest in Cumbira and The Piece Hall in Halifax this month.
Doves talk touring without Jimi Goodwin & mental health
Doves' 2025 summer dates:
- 22nd August: Cumbria, Solfest
- 23rd August: Halifax, Piece Hall
- 29th August: Lindisfarne, Lindisfarne Festival
- 31st August: Birmingham, Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
This year saw the Manchester band return with their sixth studio album Constellations For The Lonely, which included the singles Renegade, Cold Dreaming and A Drop In The Ocean.
Doves - Renegade
The album followed 2000's Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast (2002), Some Cities (2005), Kingdom of Rust (2009) and The Universal Want (2020).
Read more:
- The 50 best songs from Manchester
- The best Manchester bands of all time
- The best B-sides by Manchester bands