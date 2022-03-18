Rock & Roll Hall of Fame aren't letting Dolly Parton "bow out" of nominees list

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded to Dolly Parton's explaining why they'll be keeping her on the nominations list.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has responded to Dolly Parton's request to "bow out" of the running this year.

Earlier this week, the legendary country artist shared a statement on social media saying she was flattered to be part of the Hall of Fame nominees for 2022 but didn't feel she'd earned the "right" to be there.

Now, the foundation has replied to the 9 to 5 legend with a statement of their own explaining just why they are considering her.

Taking to social media, they began: "All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton's thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world."

They continued: "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture."

They concluded: "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

See their full statement below:

The statement comes after Parton's humble statement on Monday 14th March, which read: "Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The 9 to 5 legend added: "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!“My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Dolly Parton's nomination sees her hnoured alongside Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Dionne Warwick , Duran Duran, Eurythmics, New York Dolls, Fela Kuti and more.

Inductees will be announced in May 2022 and the induction ceremony will take place this Autumn, with the date and venue to be confirmed.

See the full Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees:

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

