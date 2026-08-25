Dolly Parton, legendary Country musician dies, aged 80: See the tributes...

Dolly Parton portrait session circa 1980. Picture: George Rose/Getty Images

Tributes have begun to pour in for the Jolene icon from across the world of entertainment.

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Dolly Parton has died, aged 80.

The news was confirmed by Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver on Tuesday (25th August) via a video message, as per wishes of the artist herself.

"This video announcement was something asked of me years ago," he revealed. "Before I absorbed it as a future reality" adding: "It is an honour. An honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness."

He concluded: "Dolly called me and told me she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because, after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.

"Rest in peace Aunt Dolly. Aunt Granny. Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton and may God bless you all.

"She will always love you."

Watch his touching tribute below:

A statement by Dolly Parton's public relations team followed, which read: "Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.

"Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

"Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

Dolly Parton at the Dominion Theatre in London in 1983. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the musician from across the world of music and entertainment.

Parton's 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin shared an image of the singer with the caption: "No words..."

Country singer Kacy Musgraves wrote on X: "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden."

The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: "They say don't meet your heroes. They were wrong about her. Her bravery to know that she was more than they thought she was and that she needed to break away and move on into new work and new possibilities led her to write I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, as her way of thanking and loving, but moving on. She is a great example for us all."

Blondie shared an image of her on Instagram, with a simple heart emoji.

Actor Pedro Pascal said: "One of one 💔. We must make more."

Garbage wrote under the initial announcement: “Devastating”

Singer and actress Bette Midler wrote: "Our beloved Dolly Parton has died. I am devastated, and I’m sure the nation will mourn her as I do, and for many years to come. She had a voice of pure gold and a heart to match.

"What a terrible, terrible loss."

Singer Dionne Warwick shared an image together with the icon, writing: "I will certainly miss her laugher, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. My heart is heavy."

The White Stripes rocker Jack White also shared an early image of the star and the caption: "Instant Sainthood."

Actor Octavia Spencer called Parton “a gift to the world.”

“Your voice, your philanthropic heart, and warmth made us a feel seen and that the world was a pretty decent place,” the actress continued. “We miss you.”

Kelly Osbourne shared a collection of photos of Dolly with her son Sidney, with the lengthy tribute: "Dolly, thank you for paving the way. Not only for women in music, but for women everywhere to be unapologetically themselves. You showed us that we could be ambitious and kind, strong and soft, fearless and authentic.

"One of the greatest honors of my life was getting to work with you. Your legacy reaches far beyond music. Through your philanthropy, generosity, and commitment to literacy and education, you changed countless lives and made the world a better place.

"You used your success to lift others, proving that true greatness is measured not only by what we achieve, but by what we give.

"There will never be another Dolly Parton. Thank you for the music, the laughter, the love, and for leaving this world brighter, kinder, and better than you found it."

Emily Eavis reflected on Dolly Parton's milestone Glastonbury Legends set in 2014, which broke records and

"Oh Dolly, what an untouchable legend," began the festival organiser.

"I will never forget her coming here in 2014 and bringing her incredible songs, overflowing joy and wonderful spirit to Worthy Farm. We had always dreamt of booking her for Glastonbury and I started to think that maybe it would never happen, but the stars aligned and she finally said yes..

"From the moment she arrived, she was an absolute delight, just so lovely. There was a vast crowd in the field for her slot, the sun shone, and when she walked out on to the Pyramid stage she reigned supreme. It was just magic.

Thank you for it all, Dolly"

More to follow...