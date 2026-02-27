Watch Nick Clark from Dodgy's acoustic session for Radio X

Nick Clark from Dodgy performs on The Chris Moyles Show Back To The 90s. Picture: Radio X

The Dodgy frontman performed duo of the band's classic tracks Good Enough and Staying Out for the Summer.

This week saw Chris Moyles head back to the 90s for a very special birthday breakfast show.

Taking to London venue, Bunga 90, The Chris Moyles Show celebrated the iconic era with special appearances from Eastenders legend Dean Gaffney, Ocean Colour Scene's Simon Fowler and Steve Craddock and birthday messages from everyone from Chesney Hawkes to Spice Girl Mel C.

Nick Clark from Dodgy also made an appearance on the day, treating Chris and the team to a performance of the band's classic singles Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough, which you can watch below:

Dodgy Acoustic Session | The Chris Moyles Show Back To The 90s

Read more:

Dodgy have kicked off 2026 with a new single, album news & UK Tour as their third studio album Free Peace Sweet turns 30.

The band's new single It’s Not The End was released last Friday (20th February), the next track to be taken from their forthcoming album, Hello Beautiful, now confirmed for release on Friday 1st May 2026.

Listen to the track below:

Frontman Clark explains: “It’s Not The End’ was arranged really quickly in the studio during the sessions for the new album. It started with a simple lyric that felt really direct and honest, and the song just seemed to guide us where it wanted to go. It became an instant favourite. Reviews have said it sounds like an older, wiser, deeper Dodgy, which is exactly how I’d want us to sound in 2026.”

Drummer Mathew Priest says: “It feels like the right time for the band. The reaction to the new music has been brilliant and we’re really looking forward to taking these songs out around the country. Independent venues are where we started and they’re still the lifeblood of live music, so it’s important for us to keep playing them.”

Hello Beautiful is Dodgy’s sixth studio album and their first full release since 2016’s What Are We Fighting For. To support the new record, Dodgy will head out across the UK this spring, before heading out on dates to celebrate three decades of Free Peace Sweet with a series of very special shows featuring guests The Icicle Works.

Clark said of the dates, which feature special guests The Icicle Works: “We’ve been through so much together as a band, and the fact we’re still here making new records and playing shows we genuinely love is something we don’t take for granted. The new album feels like a fresh start, and celebrating Free Peace Sweet at the same time makes 2026 feel pretty special for us.”

See the band's full tour dates below and visit dodgyology.com to buy tickets.

Dodgy's Hello Beautiful 2026 tour dates:

Norwich – Thursday 30 April, The Adrian Flux Waterfront

Grimsby – Friday 1 May, Docks Academy

Buckley – Saturday 2 May, The Tivoli

Leek – Friday 8 May, Foxlowe Arts Centre

Nottingham – Sunday 10 May, Rescue Rooms

Aberdeen – Friday 15 May, The Tunnels

Inverness – Saturday 16 May, An Seomar

Glasgow – Sunday 17 May, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Tunbridge Wells – Thursday 21 May, The Forum

Southampton – Friday 22 May, Papillon

Brighton – Saturday 23 May, Quarters

Dodgy's Free Peace Sweet 30th Anniversary shows for 2026: