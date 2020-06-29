DMA’S for virtual in-store featuring exclusive acoustic show and Q&A

29 June 2020, 12:02 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 12:26

DMA'S
DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The Aussie trio are giving fans the chance to attend an exclusive Zoom performance and Q&A for those who pre-order their The Glow album.

DMA'S have announced a virtual gig and Q&A amid the release of their new album.

The Australian trio are preparing to release The Glow on 10 July 2020, and are giving fans the opportunity to gain access to the private acoustic show and interview when they pre-order it.

Visit here for more info about the virtual gigs.

Meanwhile, not content to give fans their third studio album, the trio have also shared their performance of Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers.

Watch the band's stunning take on the 1999 anthem in our video here:

DMA'S are among a host of acts to bring music from their homes straight to ours during lockdown, including Nothing But Thieves, Inhaler, Jade Bird, The Magic Gang and and more.

Watch the first of our covers, which featured Tom Grennan covering Paolo Nutini's Last Request here:

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves cover Radiohead's Creep

Latest On Radio X

Dizzee Rascal at V Festival 2017

Dizzee Rascal thinks he should headline Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Alex Turner at The BRIT Awards 2014

The BRIT Awards 2021 postponed with new date confirmed

Couple sleep among the rubbish in front of The Pyramid Stage

This is what the Glastonbury Festival site looks like on Monday morning

Glastonbury Festival

David Bowie performing at Glastonbury 2000

What was David Bowie's setlist at Glastonbury 2000?

Glastonbury Festival

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performing live at Glastonbury 2013

Are these the best Glastonbury headliners of all time?

Festivals

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers at Glastonbury 2019

The Killers' Glastonbury set broke records as the loudest in festival's history

The Killers

Latest Videos

Haim tell Radio X's George Godfrey why Radio X is just "so nuts"

Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Foals: Tracks That Changed Our Lives

Foals: the tracks that changed our lives

Foals

There's tension between Dom and Sam as Liverpool won the league

VIDEO: Liverpool won the league and the tension between Dom and Sam is hilarious
Billie Eilish arriving at the BRIT Awards 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparison