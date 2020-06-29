DMA’S for virtual in-store featuring exclusive acoustic show and Q&A

DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The Aussie trio are giving fans the chance to attend an exclusive Zoom performance and Q&A for those who pre-order their The Glow album.

DMA'S have announced a virtual gig and Q&A amid the release of their new album.

The Australian trio are preparing to release The Glow on 10 July 2020, and are giving fans the opportunity to gain access to the private acoustic show and interview when they pre-order it.

Visit here for more info about the virtual gigs.

Meanwhile, not content to give fans their third studio album, the trio have also shared their performance of Fatboy Slim's Praise You for Radio X's Phone Covers.

Watch the band's stunning take on the 1999 anthem in our video here:

DMA'S are among a host of acts to bring music from their homes straight to ours during lockdown, including Nothing But Thieves, Inhaler, Jade Bird, The Magic Gang and and more.

Watch the first of our covers, which featured Tom Grennan covering Paolo Nutini's Last Request here:

WATCH: Nothing But Thieves cover Radiohead's Creep