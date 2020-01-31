DMA'S announce new 2020 UK & Irish dates as Life is a Game of Changing video is released

The Aussie trio have announced a string of dates this year, which will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace in October.

DMA's have announced The Glow UK & Ireland tour for 2020.

The Aussie trio will embark on new dates in May, which will see them visit a string of venues in May, plus play their biggest headline show to date at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday 31 October.

Tickets go on sale from 7 February 2020.

See their dates here:

Pleased to announce we're doing a run of UK shows in May, plus our biggest ever headline show at Alexandra Palace later in the year! pic.twitter.com/BvZ4YpTV7K — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) January 31, 2020

The tour will support the band's third studio album, The Glow, which is set for release on 24 April 2020.

From it comes their new single, Life is A Game of Changing, which is released today.

Watch the brand new video for the single here:

A tracklist for the album is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, last week saw the Silver rockers add a new special benefit gig to their UK dates.

The gig - which will take place at the University of London on 5 March 2020, will raise funds for Wildlife Victoria's Australian Bushfire Relief Fund.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 27 October from 9am.

We’ve added another London date to raise money for the Australian Bushfires. 5th March, tickets on sale 9am Monday raising funds for Wildlife Victoria pic.twitter.com/NSlqt3KYVW — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) January 24, 2020

See DMA'S 2020 UK dates so far:

March

Tuesday 5 March - ULU Lice at Student Central, London (Australian Bushfire benefit gig)

Friday 1 March O2 Academy Brixton, Brixton

May

Friday 1 May - Bonus Arena, Hull - NEW DATE

Saturday 2 May - Live At Leeds, Leeds - NEW DATE

Sunday 3 May - Hit The North Festival, Newcastle - NEW DATE

Tuesday 5 May - 02 Guildhall, Southampton - NEW DATE

Wednesday 6 May - University of East Anglia, Norwich - NEW DATE

Friday 8 May - The Academy, Dublin - NEW DATE

July

Thursday 9 July - Sounds of The City - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Saturday 18 July - Hampden Park, Glasgow (supporting Gerry Cinnamon)

Thursday 30 July- Sunday 2 August - Kendal Calling, Cumbria

Friday 31 July - Sunday 2 August - Truck Festival, Steventon

October

Friday 23 October - Alexandra Palace, London