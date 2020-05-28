WATCH: DMA’S head to the bar in the official video for The Glow

28 May 2020, 13:51

The Aussie trio have shared the official video for the title track from their forthcoming third studio album, which is out on 10 July.

DMA'S have shared the new video for their The Glow single.

Directed by Errol Rainey, the video sees the trio head out to a bar, which is sure to make many of their fans in lockdown jealous.

The track is taken from their third studio album of the same name, which is set for release on 10 July 2020 and follows the Aussie trios two previous albums, Hills End (2016) and For Now (2018).

Watch the official video above.

READ MORE: The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

DMA'S
DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

WATCH: DMA’S side project Big Time release video for first single It's You

Last month saw the DMA'S rescheduled the tour dates that were due to take place in May 2020 for October this year.

Their huge show at London's Alexandra Palace is still scheduled to take place on 23 October.

Kendal Calling 2020 - where the Silver rockers were due to perform - has also since been postponed, and their headline gig at Castlefield Bowl for Sounds of the City has been moved to 2021.

Taking to Twitter, they told their fans: "It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe".

Like with various gigs which have been postponed, tickets for the gig will be rolled over until next year.

See DMA'S rescheduled UK dates so far:

14 October: 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)
15 October: University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)
17 October: Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)
18 October: Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)
23 October: Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

11 July 2021: Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl (previously 9 July 2020)

Latest On Radio X

Kylie Minogue performs on the Pyramid Stage on day five of Glastonbury 2019

The significance of Kylie Minogue's 2019 Glastonbury set and why she cancelled in 2005

Glastonbury Festival

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams

Liam Gallagher sends “love n light” to Robbie Williams over "s*** going down" in his family

Liam Gallagher

John Lennon in 1970

QUIZ: Can you answer all these questions about John Lennon correctly?

Quizzes

A panoramic view of the crowd at the Live Aid charity concert, Wembley Stadium, London, 13 July 1985

The biggest rock gigs of all time

Features

Ian Brown performing with The Stone Roses in 1995

QUIZ: Do You Know Your Stone Roses Lyrics?

The Stone Roses

The Stone Roses in 1989

What did The Stone Roses play at Spike Island in 1990?

The Stone Roses

Latest Videos

Alan Carr calls in live to The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Alan Carr tells Chris Moyles he's "gone up cup size" during lockdown

The Chris Moyles Show

James unearths video of Dom slobbering live on-air

WATCH: Dom gets caught drooling on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Liam Fray join stars for Manchester's Together In One Voice singalong event

Liam Gallagher

Queen's Brian May performs in 2020 with image of the guitarist inset

WATCH: Brian May "overwhelmed" by support after suffering heart attack during lockdown

Queen