WATCH: DMA’S head to the bar in the official video for The Glow

The Aussie trio have shared the official video for the title track from their forthcoming third studio album, which is out on 10 July.

DMA'S have shared the new video for their The Glow single.

Directed by Errol Rainey, the video sees the trio head out to a bar, which is sure to make many of their fans in lockdown jealous.

The track is taken from their third studio album of the same name, which is set for release on 10 July 2020 and follows the Aussie trios two previous albums, Hills End (2016) and For Now (2018).

Watch the official video above.

DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

Last month saw the DMA'S rescheduled the tour dates that were due to take place in May 2020 for October this year.

Their huge show at London's Alexandra Palace is still scheduled to take place on 23 October.

Kendal Calling 2020 - where the Silver rockers were due to perform - has also since been postponed, and their headline gig at Castlefield Bowl for Sounds of the City has been moved to 2021.

Taking to Twitter, they told their fans: "It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe".

Like with various gigs which have been postponed, tickets for the gig will be rolled over until next year.

Sounds of the City has been rescheduled so our Castlefield Bowl show will now happen 11th July 2021. It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/j78XFLNxyY — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) May 13, 2020

See DMA'S rescheduled UK dates so far:

14 October: 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)

15 October: University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)

17 October: Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)

18 October: Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)

23 October: Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

11 July 2021: Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl (previously 9 July 2020)