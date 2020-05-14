DMA’S announce rescheduled Sounds of the City gig for 2021

DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The Aussie trio's date in Manchester has been moved to 2021. Get the new date here and find out more information about tickets.

DMA'S have announced the rescheduled dates for their Sounds of the City gig.

The Aussie trio, who were due to play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, but like many shows, the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Step Up The Morphine rockers have confirmed their huge headline show will take place on 11 July 2021.

Taking to Twitter, they told their fans: "It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe".

Like with various gigs which have been postponed, tickets for the gig will be rolled over until next year.

Sounds of the City has been rescheduled so our Castlefield Bowl show will now happen 11th July 2021. It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/j78XFLNxyY — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) May 13, 2020

READ MORE: The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

The Silver rockers have also found a new way to support Australian healthcare workers and frontline staff.

The band, who are preparing to release their third studio album The Glow on 10 July 2020, are donating all the profits made on merchandise and album pre-orders on their Australian and New Zealand web store to provide care packages for those working at the forefront of the pandemic.

All profits from album pre-orders and merch sales on our AU/NZ webstore until Wed 20 May (11:59PM AEST) will be donated to Frontliners → https://t.co/zwiJ0OyC91



Frontliners provide care packages to Australian healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/LV1eS6UTDC — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) May 14, 2020

The DMA'S recently announced their postponed UK tour dates, which were set to take place this month, will now be scheduled for October this year.

Their huge Alexandra Palace show is still scheduled to take place on 23 October, as previously announced, while Kendal - where they were set to perform - Calling has since confirmed it will no longer be taking place in 2020.

Happy to announce our rescheduled May dates will be happening in October. All tickets still valid and more available at https://t.co/iRwZLrjAA3



Ireland..news to come



Stay safe ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/61Kx4FDgaj — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 24, 2020

The new dates are as follows:

14 October 2020: 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)

15 October 2020: University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)

17 October 2020: Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)

18 October 2020: Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)

23 October 2020: Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

11 July 2021: Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl