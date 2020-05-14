DMA’S announce rescheduled Sounds of the City gig for 2021

14 May 2020, 15:04 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 15:09

DMA'S
DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The Aussie trio's date in Manchester has been moved to 2021. Get the new date here and find out more information about tickets.

DMA'S have announced the rescheduled dates for their Sounds of the City gig.

The Aussie trio, who were due to play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, but like many shows, the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Step Up The Morphine rockers have confirmed their huge headline show will take place on 11 July 2021.

Taking to Twitter, they told their fans: "It’s sad but expected news. We’ll definitely be there so keep hold of your tickets and stay safe".

Like with various gigs which have been postponed, tickets for the gig will be rolled over until next year.

READ MORE: The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

The Silver rockers have also found a new way to support Australian healthcare workers and frontline staff.

The band, who are preparing to release their third studio album The Glow on 10 July 2020, are donating all the profits made on merchandise and album pre-orders on their Australian and New Zealand web store to provide care packages for those working at the forefront of the pandemic.

The DMA'S recently announced their postponed UK tour dates, which were set to take place this month, will now be scheduled for October this year.

Their huge Alexandra Palace show is still scheduled to take place on 23 October, as previously announced, while Kendal - where they were set to perform - Calling has since confirmed it will no longer be taking place in 2020.

The new dates are as follows:

14 October 2020: 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)
15 October 2020: University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)
17 October 2020: Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)
18 October 2020: Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)
23 October 2020: Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

11 July 2021: Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl

Latest On Radio X

Reading Festival stage

The ultimate Reading & Leeds Festival quiz

Quizzes

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and US President Donald Trump

Guns N' Roses appear to slam Trump with Live N' Let Die t-shirt

Guns N' Roses

Kings of Leon press image

Kings of Leon's 2020 Finsbury Park gig has been postponed

Kings of Leon

Biffy Clyro

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics of Biffy Clyro?

Quizzes

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis

Brandon flowers to join Ian Curtis tribute to mark 40 years since the Joy Division frontman's death

The Killers

Queen's John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Brian May at the Freddie Mercury Tribute concert in 1992

Queen to stream 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert to raise COVID-19 relief funds

Queen

Latest Videos

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

The Chris Moyles Show

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in June 1985

How Johnny Marr came up with this memorable Smiths riff

The Smiths

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Nirvana