DMAs announce rescheduled UK tour dates

27 April 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 10:28

DMA's 2020
DMA's 2020. Picture: McLean Stephenson/Press

The Aussie band will now bring their Glow tour to Britain in October...

DMAs have rescheduled their tour dates which were originally set to take place in May. The Aussie trio will now bring their Glow tour to the UK in October.

The band - who are comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - also confirmed that their new album, which was set for release on 24 April 2020 will now be released on 10 July.

Their huge Alexandra Palace show is still scheduled to take place on 23 October, as previously announced.

The new dates are as follows:

14 October 02 Guildhall, Southampton (previously 5 May)
15 October University of East Anglia, Norwich (previously 6 May)
17 October Bonus Arena, Hull (previously 1 May)
18 October Hit The North Festival, Newcastle (previously 3 May)
23 October Alexandra Palace, London (originally scheduled date)

Tickets are available from dmasdmas.com.

DMA's have yet to announce news on their appearances at July festivals including Sounds Of The City and Kendal Calling.

Meanwhile, DMA's O2 Brixton Academy show from 6 March will be streamed live on Radio X's Facebook page on Wednesday 29 April at 9pm - you'll also be able to hear the show at the same time on Radio X.

