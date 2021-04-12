Dermot Kennedy to headline Sounds Of The City 2021

Dermot Kennedy in 2021. Picture: Press

The Irish singer-songwriter will play Castlefield Bowl in Manchester this September.

Sounds Of The City have announced a further date to their Manchester shows later this year.

Dermot Kennedy will play his biggest outdoor headline show in the UK as part of the series of dates at Castlefield Bowl on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

Tickets for the Sounds Of The City Castlefield Bowl show will go on-sale at 9am on Friday 16 April via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets go on sale Friday 16/04 at 9am BST. I can't wait, thank you so much!! X pic.twitter.com/nEthpgJJjq — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) April 12, 2021

The gig will come in the middle of of Dermot's UK tour, which includes THREE huge shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and two sold out dates at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse. The tour also includes three dates in Glasgow.

202o was a huge year for Kennedy - his single Giants topped the Irish Singles Chart and was certified Gold in the UK, as well as being a Radio X Record Of The Week.

The announcement follows the news that Snow Patrol will also be playing a Castlefield Bowl show the same week.

The confirmed Sounds Of The City Manchester shows for 2021 are as follows:

Sounds Of The City 2021 dates

22 September 2021: Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight (was originally 2 July 2021)

and (was originally 2 July 2021) 23 September 2021: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott plus special guests (was originally 3 July 2021)

plus special guests (was originally 3 July 2021) 24 September 2021: The Streets plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021)

plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021) 25 September 2021: Hacienda Classical plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021)

plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021) 26 September 2021: Snow Patrol plus special guests

Meanwhile, three shows have been pushed back to next summer:

Sounds Of The City 2022 dates

29 June 2022: Foals plus special guests (originally 30 June 2021)

plus special guests (originally 30 June 2021) 30 June 2022: Crowded House plus special guests (originally 1 July 2021)

plus special guests (originally 1 July 2021) 6 July 2022: Lewis Capaldi plus special guests (originally 8 July 2021)

Further announcements regarding the DMA’S date that was due to take place in summer 2021 will be confirmed soon.