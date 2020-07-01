Dermot Kennedy talks inspiration for Giants single

Dermot Kennedy performs at Afas Live in 2019. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

The Irish singer song-writer spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about his latest single and our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Dermot Kennedy has opened up about the inspiration for his Giants single and why he thought it was important to release now.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the track, which is our Record Of The Week, the singer-songwriter revealed: "This is a song that I've had on me for a little while, but just the way things currently are things that have taken place in the world, it feels like there’s a massive shift taking place everywhere in the world so its meaning kind of grew and are and grew for me."

The Irish singer-songwriter added: "And certainly now it feels like it’s a delicate time to release music right? You don’t want to bring out something insipid and seem kind of tone deaf. You don’t want people to think you’re not thinking about things and so the meaning of the song […] It’s ultimately just about being comfortable with letting go of the past and moving on and being comfortable with change and moving forward in that sense…"

Listen to the track here:

Asked about lockdown and if it's affected his creativity, the 28-year-old musician mused: "It’s been really good for me. I’ve got an awful lot of ideas banked, things I have been working on for a while, so I’m just trying to push on and get as many ideas as I can on the go."

The Outnumbered singer also revealed one of his most interesting collaborations has come from being stuck indoors, with him writing a song with former One Directioner Niall Horan over WhatsApp voice notes.

READ MORE: Who is Dermot Kennedy?

Watch the video for Dermot Kennedy's huge Outnumbered single: