Def Leppard for homecoming gig at The Leadmill in Sheffield: How to buy tickets

Def Leppard are set for an intimate homecoming gig. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers will play a one-off show in support of Music Venue Trust, which aims to support grassroots venues.

Def Leppard have announced an intimate show at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

The Pour Some Sugar on Me rockers will play the 900-capacity venue for one night only on Friday 19th May 2023 with a percentage of ticket sales going towards Music Venues Trust, which aims to protect, secure and improve UK grassroots music venues.

Tickets for the gig, which is hosted by The Leadmill in conjunction with Live Nation, go on sale next week. Find out the details of the gig and how you be in with a chance to seeing them.

Announcing Def Leppard, live at The Leadmill, Sheffield, 1 night only!🔥 A % of ticket sales will go to @musicvenuetrust🤘



When is Def Leppard's Leadmill date?

Friday 19th May 2023 will see Def Leppard will play an intimate homecoming gig at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

How to buy Def Leppard tickets at The Leadmill:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 12th May at 9am BST at SeeTickets.

UK fans will gain exclusive presale access to when they pre-order any format of the band's upcoming album Drastic Symphonies before Wednesday 10th May at 5pm BST.

Can you win Def Leppard tickets at The Leadmill?

Fans can also join the band's mailing list to be in with a chance to win tickets to see the band at The Leadmill.

The winner will be contacted directly on Wednesday 10th May.

Visit The Leadmill's official event page for more.

