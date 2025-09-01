Def Leppard announce 2026 UK and European arena tour

Def Leppard will set out on dates next year. Picture: Ross Halfin/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield icons will embark on live dates in sumer next year. Find out where they're headed.

Def Leppard have announced live dates for 2026.

The Pour Some Sugar On Me legends will embark on a summer tour next year, which includes a homecoming date at Sheffield's Utilita Arena and dates at The O2, London, Birmingham's BP Pulse LIVE and Manchester's Co-op Live.

The band will be joined on all the dates (except in Sweden and at their Wacken Open Air Festival set) by special guests Extreme.

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday 5th September from 10am local time.

Rock Brigade Concert Club members will get first access to tickets and VIP packages on Tuesday 2nd September from 10am. For access to the presale, fans can join the Rock Brigade or renew their membership at defleppardrockbrigade.com.

Ahead of their UK and European shows, Def Leppard will embark on a month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas throughout February.

Tickets are on sale now.

Def Leppard's live 2026 dates:

13th June - Dalhalla, Rättvik, SE* -

16th June - Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, FI

19th June - Hallenstadion,Zurich, CH

23rd June - Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, DE

26th June - Belsonic, Belfast, UK

28th June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

30th June - Utilita Arena, Sheffield, UK

2nd July - The O2, London, UK

4th July - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham, UK

6th July - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

30th July – Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

