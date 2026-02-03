Deep Purple announce 'one night only' 2026 show at London's Royal Albert Hall

Deep Purple are set for live date at the historic venue. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Smoke On The Water legends are set to return to the stage where they made music history back in 1969.

Deep Purple have announced a homecoming show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Smoke On The Water legends will return to the iconic venue on 25th November 2026, where they first made music history at as the first rock group to premiere a full classical composition with an orchestra back in 1969.

The 'one night only' performance, which will be a "full throttle Deep Purple rock show" according to a press release, will see the band play songs from across their back catalogue with support from UK rockers Jayler.

Deep Purple's show at London's Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Press

The press release continues: "In the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, the band will once again prove why they remain one of rock’s most compelling live forces, making this event an essential moment for fans old and new alike."

The date will follow the band's gig London’s Eventim Apollo the night before on 24th November. The show is part of the band's 2026 tour dates, which will also see them visit Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

Tickets for the special date go on sale via aegpresents.co.uk/event/deep-purple/ from Friday 6th February at 10am

Deep Purple's music continues to reach younger generations, with a reworking of their 1970 classic Child In Time featuring on a trailer for the last season for Stranger Things.

Deep Purple - Child In Time - Live (1970)

2024 also saw the band release a critically acclaimed album titled =1, which marked their epic 23rd studio release overall.

Watch the official video for their Lazy Sod track below:

Deep Purple - Lazy Sod (Official Music Video)

See Deep Purples 2026 UK dates below:

18th November 2026: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

19th November 2026: Glasgow OVO Hydro

21st November 2026: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena

22nd November 2026: Manchester AO Arena

24th November 2026: London Eventim Apollo

25th November 2026: London's Royal Albert Hall - JUST ADDED

Visit Deep Purple's official website for their full tour dates and how to buy tickets.