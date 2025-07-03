Debbie Harry can’t see herself “being on stage as Blondie” after Clem Burke’s death

Debbie Harry with Clem Burke and Debbie Harry Harry inset. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP, IanDagnall Computing / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Blondie singer has opened up about losing the band's drummer, who died after a private battle with cancer this year.

Debbie Harry has expressed her uncertainty about performing as Blondie after Clem Burke's passing.

The drummer - who had been recruited by Harry and Chris Stein before the band formed in 1975 - sadly died at 70 years old, following a private battle with cancer.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, she compared keeping the iconic band together to "a 50 year marriage," but admitted: "It’s sad that with Clem’s passing and without having Chris on stage, I can’t see myself being on stage as Blondie, even though I am the face of Blondie. But I’m proud of the music, and I would still like to do music."

Asked what she's most proud of as she approaches 80 years old, she reflected: "I think the things I get most teary-eyed about are the relationships, good fortune, and the luck I’ve had working with some wonderful, exotic, talented people. Great minds.

"My list is going to sound very short, but having worked with Chris and Clem for years – especially Chris, that’s extraordinary."

Blondie broke the news of Clem Burke's sad passing on 7th April this year sharing a statement, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer. Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie."

The Heart of Glass rockers continued: "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie."

The signed off the post: "Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family".

Burke featured on all of the band's albums including their 1976 self-titled debut, their 1978 breakthrough Plastic Letters and their iconic third studio effort Parallel Lines, which became their most successful album of all time- selling 20 million copies worldwide.

