Dave earned a reported £2.7 million in 2019

The UK rapper and BRIT Award and Mercury Prize winner has reportedly earned the eye-watering amount through his music career, acting and jewellery and property business.

Dave reportedly made £2.7 million in 2019.

As reported by The Sun's Bizarre column, the London rapper's company Dimaio made a profit of £1.2million, while the Psychodrama star earned £135,231 from touring.

The star - whose Psychodrama album won the 2019 Mercury Music Prize and the 2020 BRIT Award for Best Album - is also believed to own jewellery and property businesses.

Dave also makes money from acting having starred in the hit Netflix series Top Boy last year.

Meanwhile, the Black rapper recently joined forces with Sir David Attenborough and composer Hans Zimmer for the Planet Earth: A Celebration.

The BBC show featured eight sequences from the BAFTA-winning series Blue Planet II' and Planet Earth II - from a pride lions in Namibia, an iguana running for his life from snakes in Galapagos, to bottlenose dolphins in South Africa, and humpback whales in Norway - with new narration from the 94-year-old broadcaster.

To accompany the sequences, Hans, Jacob Shea, and the team at Bleeding Fingers created a series of new compositions accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the 22-year-old rapper.

Dave of said: "I've always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer."

