The Cranberries: Bad Wolves Zombie cover was released "too soon" after Dolores O’Riordan’s death

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan in 2010. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/PA Images

According to reports, the surviving members of the band have revealed they "didn't really like" the Bad Wolves version of their track.

The Cranberries feel that an American band's cover of their Zombie single was released "too soon" after their late singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death.

The lead singer of the Irish band was in London for a recording session with Bad Wolves when she tragically passed away suddenly, aged 46, at a hotel in the capital’s Park Lane on 15 January 2018.

The metal band's cover - which was supposed to feature new vocals from the singer - was then released four days later, with all the proceeds going towards her three children.

However, it seems that O’Riordan’s bandmates "didn't like" the cover, and thought it may have been released "too soon".

"[I] didn't really like it," Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler told ABC News Radio. "It wasn't my cup of tea."

"I think it was a bit too soon," said guitarist Noel Hogan. "For my liking, anyway.""

"The whole thing seemed insensitive or something," Lawler mused.

Despite their feelings on the matter, the band stressed that they didn't wish any of the Bad Wolves members "any kind of ill will."

June 2018 saw Bad Wolves present the family of Dolores O'Riordan with a cheque for £250,000.

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext said at the time: "Our sadness the day Dolores passed was nothing compared to that of her children and her family. In light of the tragedy, donating our proceeds to her children was the only thing that made sense. The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 cheque – and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible."

Bad Wolves present The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's family with a cheque for £250,000. Picture: Press

He added: "The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time - it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them."

