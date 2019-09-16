Courtney Love denies Prince Andrew turned up alone at her home at 1am looking for a good time

Courtney Love and Prince Andrew. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images & Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Hole rocker has denied recent reports which claim she was visited by the royal in the early hours of the morning looking for sex.

Courtney Love has hit out at recent reports which suggest Prince Andrew paid her a visit looking for a good time.

It was recently reported that Love revealed the Duke of York turned up at her LA home at 1am in an attempt to seduce her, shortly after being introduced to the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

An image from Love's own autobiography Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love was used to back up the story - seeing the pair posing with a teapot.

However, the Hole singer and widow of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has taken to Instagram sharing the image and refuting the claims.

She wrote: "I met HRH Prince Andrew with a group of friends in 2001 ish .. We were at my house, he came over. He was polite . He complimented my tea making ( loose leaf , Browns) which made me happy . he left. That’s about it. do not recall meeting him again after that . . I don’t know him ."

Courtney Love also took to Instagram to pay tribute to The Cars frontman, Ric Ocasek, who passed away aged 75.

She wrote: "Rest In Peace #ricocasek I know all of the band hole loved working with you, much love to your family," adding #cars were one of the great bands".

Meanwhile, the daughter Love shares with Cobain, Frances Bean, has curated a new official clothing line to commemorate her late father.

Joining forces with The End of Music and Live Nation Merchandise, the young artist has launched Kurt Was Here, which features a selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies inspired by the rock star.

The clothes include hand written notes, paintings and sketches from the grunge icon, who sadly lost his life to suicide in 1994.

The clothes first made their debut on Instagram, when a new verified account popped up with the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer's name as its handle, and a description which read: "Celebrating the legacy and art of Kurt Cobain."

The collection is being sold in Barneys in the US, Selfridges in the UK and online at KurtCobainShop.com and features over 50 garments in unisex styling and sizing.

The designs on each item of clothing have not been edited or re-sized onto the pieces, but are instead taken directly from Cobain's original artwork.

A Live Nation spokesperson said they felt it was the "right time" to share Cobain's artwork in this way in order to "celebrate his lasting impact" on the world.

The representative told Rolling Stone: "We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt’s work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt’s legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world."

A portion of sales from the Kurt Was Here collection will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to suicide prevention among young adults and teenagers.

