Courtney Love speaks out on Britney Spears' conservatorship

Courtney Love and Britney Spears. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOVE Magazine 2. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

The Hole frontwoman has opened up about the pop icon's well publicised conservatorship and revealed she's tried to help her several times.

Courtney Love has spoken out about Britney Spears' conservatorship, calling it "one of the worst things (she's) ever seen done to another woman."

The Hole frontwoman alluded to the pop princess' plight when a fan asked her a direct question about the controversial legal situation on Instagram and Britney's former longtime manager Lou Taylor.

Asked in the comments section of her bathroom selfie, Love was asked: "Is it true that Lou Taylor - who planned the conservatorship for Britney with her father - wanted to put you in a conservatorship too?"

The Live Through This singer then launched into a lengthy message in which she revealed she how she barely escaped a similar situation and called those dealing with Britney's situation a "pack of wolves".

Love began: "Short answer is yes . Lou did try. for a mutated strain of a conservatorship . She and the “jeryls” made an attempt to control kurts name and likeness and all nirvana songs ( 96 percent ). Then sell the publishing , by which time I’d be in a conservatorship or more likely? Dead.

She added: "I was successful at blocking only Lou , that’s just because I chant a lot which makes me lucky . But , . Not her buddies . I just looked at Britney’s account . There’s no point in sticking my neck out for her now , her pack of wolves almost killed me and my only child . She looks damaged , fucked up for life . I just got away from (Sam) lutfi after 8.5 hellish years . Bad as he is? He doesn’t hold a candle to those people".

See screenshots of Courtney Love's response below:

Courtney Love speaks out on Britney Spears' conservatorship. Picture: Instagram/Courtney Love Cobain

Love went on to explain that she's tried to help Britney Spears get out of her situation, but claimed that attorneys have been too scared to take on her case. She also alluded to not wanting to share any more particular details due to ptsd and trauma she suffered as a result of it.

"I’ve tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears situation and they always pussy out . And frankly I’m done with it . I know more about the Spears case than almost anyone there is. There was a time I’d have told you anything . Everything . It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen done to another woman and trust me I’ve seen it all. But I’m ok now in Europe recovering from a near death illness that probably happened due to the stress of out maneuvering those assholes for pre Britney , 25 some years ... we finally have a manager they’re all scared of and we are safe . I’m ok and most of all frances is ok. I’m not dragging us though the ptsd and trauma that lous name brings up in me .

"no one can do that to us again. In exchange for that security . I don’t get to talk about the particulars . I’m keeping the security . I’m sorry but I can’t help you further . @vanityfair Britney “expose“ was a lazy farce . If that’s all there is for justice ? Fuck it . I’ll make my own government . And do as I’m told .

"Night . X clc".

A conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States, which sees a guardian or a protector appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations.

Britney Spears has been placed on a conservatorship for 12 years since 2008.

On November 2020, it was reported that Spears wanted her father removed from managing the conservatorship after Lou Taylor abruptly quit.

At the time, Spears' mother Lynne Spears agreed with her daughter's decision to have her father Jamie Spears removed as conservator.

There have been reports for years that Britney is unhappy in her situation, and this year the #FreeBritneyCampaign has gathered more steam than ever, with fans asking the Hit Me Baby One More Time star to show them a signs she's OK on her Instagram by wearing certain colours in her photos.

Jamie Spears has since defended his role as her conservator, telling CNN that he simply wanted to protect her from "those with self-serving interests."

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," he told the outlet. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect, and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."