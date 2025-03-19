Courtney Love is applying to become British citizen: “Can’t get rid of me!”

Courtney Love at The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala in 2024. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery

By Jenny Mensah

The Hole singer has been living in the UK since 2019 and has shared her plans to become a citizen.

Courtney Love is planning on getting her British citizenship this year.

As reported by The Independent, the Hole front-woman and grunge icon has been living in the UK since 2019 and revealed that she's applying to become a bonafide Brit.

Speaking at a recent event hosted by the Royal Geographical Society in London, the Celebrity Skin singer said: "I’m really glad I’m here."

She went on: "It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen — I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!"

Speaking about the Trump administration, the widow of Kurt Cobain said: "It’s like emperor-core, like wearing million-dollar watches.

"Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It’s frightening now. It’s like cyanide now.”

Love hasn't hidden the fact that she's a fan of all things British and recently described herself as a fan of East 17.

On an episode of Never Mind The Buzzcocks last year, she told the band's singer Terry Coldwell, 50, that she listens to their festival single every year.

Presenter Joel Dommett, 39, who also guests on the new show, said after Coldwell took to the stage: “To be fair, a great funeral song would be East 17’s Stay Another Day” to which Love added: "On my Christmas playlist every year."

Coldwell - who featured in the Walthamstow band alongside Brian Harvey, 50, Tony Mortimer, 54, and John Hendy, 53 - told the rocker: “I saw you on YouTube, saying it was one of your favourite songs!”

