Bristol's Colston Hall reveals name change in light of Black Lives Matter movement

23 September 2020, 15:13 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 15:41

Bristol's Colston Hall music venue has announced its name change
Bristol's Colston Hall music venue has announced its name change. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

The famous Bristol venue which was named after the 17th Century slave trader has now been given a new name.

Bristol's Colston Hall will now be known as the Bristol Beacon.

As reported by the BBC, Bristol Music Trust have confirmed the new name and said it hoped it would be "a fresh start for the organisation and its place in the city".

The hall - which was previously named after 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston - is near the site of the statue of the same historical figure that was torn down amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The name was revealed this Wednesday (23 September) in the venue's foyer.

READ MORE - The Streets’ Mike Skinner: I shouldn’t have played Bristol’s Colston Hall

People have reacted to the news, with some thinking of it as a "brilliant" new name, while others think it sounds like a "local free newspaper".

See some of the opinions on Twitter here:

READ MORE: Royal Blood share impassioned post on white privilege

Confirming the removal of their sign earlier this year, the former Colston Hall said in a statement: “Today Bristol Music Trust took down the Colston Hall lettering from outside of the building.

"This is just one step on our road to announcing a new name for the venue in Autumn 2020. We have taken this action as a symbolic moment and a public demonstration of the commitment we made three years ago to change our name.

They added: "We believe we are here to share the unity and joy that music brings us.

"The hall was built 150 years after Colston’s death and not founded with any of his money. We cannot continue to be a monument to his memory."

READ MORE: Music world joins forces for #BlackoutTuesday in support of Black Lives Matter movement

