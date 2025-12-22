Chris Rea: Driving Home For Christmas singer & guitarist dies, aged 74

Chris Rea performs in Dublin in 2010. Picture: Phillip Massey/WireImage/Getty

The rock and blues guitarist and singer-songwriter died on Monday 22nd December, his family has confirmed.

Chris Rea has died at the age of 74 today (22nd December).

The singer-songwriter and guitarist, who is known for the festive hit Driving Home For Christmas, died after a short illness, his family confirmed.

A spokesperson for his wife and two children said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris."

"He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family".

Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986)

Christopher Anton Rea was born in Middlesbrough on 4th March 1951 as one of seven children to an Italian father and an Irish mother.

He taught himself to play guitar and was known for his distinctive voice and slide guitar style, but he did not pursue a career in music until his early 20s, when he joined the band Magdalene, which had been formed by David Coverdale, who would go on to sing in Deep Purple.

The rock and blues singer recorded 25 studio albums, two of which topped the UK Albums Chart; The Road to Hell in 1989 and its follow-up Auberge in 1991.

His hit songs include I Can Hear Your Heartbeat, Stainsby Girls, Josephine, Auberge, Julia, Working On It, Tell Me There's A Heaven as well as the festive classic Driving Home for Christmas.

He also recorded a duet with Elton John, If You Were Me, which featured on the legendary piano man's collaborative 1993 album Duets.

Rea's artistry was recognised during his career, earning him a BRIT Award nomination for British Male Solo Artist in 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Despite never touring the United States, Rea was best known for his 1978 single Fool (If You Think It's Over) in the region which earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist the same year.

Rea is survived by his wife Joan and their daughters Josephine and Julia.

