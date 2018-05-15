Chris Cornell Vigil Set For One Year Anniversary Of His Death

The Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker's widow has announced a vigil will be held in his honour at the Hollywood Cemetery on 18 May.

A vigil will be held for Chris Cornell this month to mark a year since his passing.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker tragically passed away on 18 May 2017, aged 52, after losing his life to suicide.

Vicky Cornell, the wife of the late grunge icon took to Twitter to share the news and invite their fans and "extended family" to pay their respects together.

Her statement began: "It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband’s passing approaches,” she wrote. “Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this."

She continued: "Your love has created a close-knit community, more like a family, to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through the last 12 months without you.”

See her full tweet below:

She concluded: “We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together.

"As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there. We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris’ music has touched you.“We can feel your love no matter how far. Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name… Loud Love.”

Watch Guns N' Roses pay tribute to Chris Cornell at their London Stadium gig last summer: