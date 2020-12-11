Hear Chris Cornell's final album No One Sings Like You Anymore

Chris Cornell in the studio recording his final album. Picture: Press/Andrew Stuart

The late grunge icon's final work includes his covers of Prince, John Lennon, Janis Joplin and more.

The Chris Cornell Estate - in conjunction with UMe - have released the late icon's final album.

No One Sings Like You Anymore features a handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which the Audioslave and Soundgarden rocker personally selected.

The album, which was recorded in 2016, is Cornell's last fully completed studio album and includes his renditions of the likes of John Lennon's Watching The Wheels, Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, Guns N' Roses Patience and more.

The vinyl release is due on March 19 2021, but the album is available on all streaming services now.

Stream No One Sings Like You Anymore here:

READ MORE: Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder still hasn't "dealt" with Chris Cornell's death

Chris Cornell in the studio recording his final album. Picture: Andrew Stuart

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni covers Pearl Jam's Black

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell said of the release: "This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album".

She added: "All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time".



His daughter Toni Cornell shared: "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun - I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy".



His son Christopher Cornell added: "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

See the tracklist for No One Sings Like You Anymore:

1. Get It While You Can

2. Jump Into The Fire

3. Sad Sad City

4. Patience

5. Nothing Compares 2 U

6. Watching The Wheels

7. You Don't Know Nothing About Love

8. Showdown

9. To Be Treated Rite

10. Stay With Me Baby