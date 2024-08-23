Radio X brings you a Chilled All Dayer this Bank Holiday

Radio X Chilled. Picture: Radio X

Radio X brings you a Chilled All Dayer this Bank Holiday - here's how to listen.

On Monday, as you get over the Bank Holiday weekend, we've got the perfect antidote for you - a whole day of Radio X Chilled.

That's a day full of the best stripped back, acoustic and chilled out indie tunes. That should be the perfect remedy for you to get through any end of summer blues!

The Radio X Chilled tunes kick off on Sunday night (26th August) with our regular chilled out shows, fronted by Issy Panayis at 7pm, then Sophie Sveinsson at 10pm.

The stripped back sounds continue on Monday 29th August with Rich Walters at 1am, James Hall at 4am.

Toby Tarrant brings you a Chilled Radio X Breakfast show at 6.30am, followed by Polly James at 10am, Issy Panayis at 1pm, Adam Brown at 4pm, Rich Wolfenden at 7pm and Sarah Gosling rounds off a Chilled day at 10pm.

Radio X can be heard on 104.FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on your smart speaker, online at www.radiox.co.uk and via Global Player.