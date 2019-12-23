Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda announces 320 Festival plans

Chester Bennington and Talinda Bennington. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Talinda Bennington has confirmed the inaugural event will take place in Los Angeles in May next year to raise awareness for mental health issues.

Chester Bennington's widow has revealed plans for a 320 Festival.

The frontman of Linkin Park shocked the music and entertainment world when he lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017, aged just 41 years old.

Now, his widow Talinda has confirmed a one-day event, which will take place on 9 May 2020 to raise awareness of mental health and her 320 Changes Direction initiative.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Proud to announce the #320Festival !

"May 9, 2020 at LA LIVE

"Who do you want to see perform at the Microsoft Theatre?? Tag your fav artist!"

Proud to announce the #320Festival !

May 9, 2020 at LA LIVE

— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) December 20, 2019

The upcoming event intends to provide support for people who are currently dealing with mental health concerns, as well as offering advice to people whose friends and family are also coping with mental health issues.

The festivals event page states: "320 Festival’s mission is to help bring awareness to the importance of our mental health and provide attendees the resources they need to better care for their emotional well-being and the well-being of those they love.

"This one-day festival will take place on May 9, 2020 at L.A. Live and feature a Community Festival, Mental Health Summit, and Benefit Concert. 15,000 people through out the day will join us in making a change."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bennington's old band Grey Daze are releasing an album in honour of the late rocker.

The singer's son Jaime - who he had with ex-partner Elka Brand - has joined forces with the rest of the band members to release unheard tracks.

Talinda recently confirmed a record is on the way after being stalled by their grief.

She tweeted: "One of Chester's greatest gifts was music.

"The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children.

"Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze."

