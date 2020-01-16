WATCH: Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze share first taste of unheard music

The late Linkin Park frontman's early band have shared What's In The Eye - the first taste of what to expect from their album of unheard music.

Grey Daze have released a video showcasing the vocals of Chester Bennington, who sadly lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017.

The late Linkin Park frontman's former band announced back in December that they would be releasing an album in the rock star's honour, and now they've shared a first taste of unheard music from themselves and the singer.

What's In The Eye comes from their as-yet-untitled and unheard full-length album due this spring.

Watch the video for What's In The Eye above, which was created by Zev Deans.

The band wrote in the video's description: "It’s the voice of Chester you all know, remember and love but in a whole new light. What's In The Eye’ out now."

The band added: "Before Chester Bennington sang, screamed, and serenaded audiences of millions throughout his storied career in Linkin Park and a host of other projects, the frontman cut his teeth from 1993 to 1998 in his first proper band: Grey Daze. In 2017, Chester announced the band's reunion which would see the surviving members re-working and re-recording a collection of songs they had started two decades ago.

"The project was shelved in July 2017. But with the blessing of Chester's family and widow, Talinda, the band regrouped in 2018 and the recently finished album represents an important, yet unheard chapter—the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognizable voices—and also a full circle moment among friends."

At the time of Grey Daze's announcement about the album last year, Chester Bennington's widow Talinda took to Twitter to also share the news, writing: "One of Chester's greatest gifts was music. The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children. Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze."

Talinda - who also had Tyler, 13, and eight-year-old twins Lilly and Lila, with the rocker, hopes they can "continue to tell his story and connect with his fans" by releasing the tracks as a tribute.

She continued: "When Chester passed away, Grey Daze's reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.

"Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans.

"The Grey Daze project is one of the way we can continue to tell Chester's story and connect with his fans."

Talinda - who has recently married - has revealed plans for a 320 Festival, which will provide support for people who are currently dealing with mental health concerns, as well as offering advice to people whose friends and family are also coping with mental health issues.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Proud to announce the #320Festival !

"May 9, 2020 at LA LIVE

"Who do you want to see perform at the Microsoft Theatre?? Tag your fav artist!"

The one-day event will take place on 9 May 2020 to raise awareness of mental health and her 320 Changes Direction initiative.

The festival's event page states: "320 Festival’s mission is to help bring awareness to the importance of our mental health and provide attendees the resources they need to better care for their emotional well-being and the well-being of those they love.

"This one-day festival will take place on May 9, 2020 at L.A. Live and feature a Community Festival, Mental Health Summit, and Benefit Concert. 15,000 people through out the day will join us in making a change."

