Chappaqua Wrestling announce name change & launch party

Chappaqua Wrestling will now be called CQ Wrestling. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton band have confirmed their name is changing to CQ Wrestling and announced their plans to celebrate the news with an intimate event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chappaqua Wrestling has announced they are changing their name.

The Brighton four-piece took to social media on Monday (10th March), to confirm they will now be known as CQ Wrestling.

The Wide Asleep outfit shared a statement, which read: "Formerly known as Chappaqua Wrestling.

"The original name came from a much loved t-shirt, passed around us all when we were teenagers starting out in bands. It’s a name that we love, but it is time for change and we’re buzzing about this next era, along with some huge new material thats been on the line for over a year."

The band also announced that they'll be hosting a "limited ticket party" to celebrate the move, which will take place at The Bread & Roses pub in Clapham, London.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on 18th April 2025, are on sale now.

Chappaqua Wrestling - Live Forever at On The Beach

Chappaqua Wrestling didn't give a reason for the name change, but they join a long line of bands to make the move to change their moniker, including the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers (once known as Tony Flow And The Majestic Masters Of Mayhem), Blur (previously known as Seymour), Kaiser Chiefs (known as Parva) and Radiohead (once called On a Friday).

More recently Slaves changed their name to Soft Play in 2022 and Easy Life were forced to changed their name to Hard Life in 2024 after being sued by EasyJet's holding company EasyGroup.

Read more: