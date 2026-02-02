Watch Chad Smith, Post Malone, Slash, Duff MacKagan & Andrew Watt pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the GRAMMYs

L-R Duff MacKagan, Andew Wyatt, Post Malone, Chad Smith & Slash play tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The musicians formed a supergroup a the 68th GRAMMY Awards to perform Black Sabbath's War Pigs in a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne was honoured at The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

A supergroup - comprised of Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff MacKagan and Ozzy's collaborator Andrew Watt - came together to perform Black Sabbath's War Pigs, in a tribute to the Prince of Darkness, who died on 22nd July last year.

Watch the rockers' in action as the late rocker's visibly emotional widow Sharon Osbourne and children Jack and Kelly look on:

Also at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday 1st February at Los Angeles Cypto Arena, Yungblud picked up the award for Best Rock Performance for his rendition of Changes at Osbourne's farwell show at Villa Park.

Watch his impassioned speech below:

YUNGBLUD Wins BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE | 2026 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech

The Cure won a GRAMMY for the first time ever, picking up two awards on the night for Best Alternative Music Performance for their song Alone and Best Alternative Music Performance for their Songs Of A Lost World album.

See the full list of GRAMMYs 3026 winners below..

GRAMMYs 2026 full winners' list:

Album of the year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the year

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther – WINNER

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Billie Eilish – Wildflower – WINNER

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Disease

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Lola Young – Messy – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – WINNER

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline v the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken – WINNER

Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin – Mixteip

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – EUB Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best new artist

Olivia Dean – WINNER

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best rap album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best dance-pop recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra – WINNER

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) – WINNER

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)

Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be – WINNER

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best rap song

Doechii – Anxiety

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice ft John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing

Tyler, the Creator ft GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

GloRilla – TGIF

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off – WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity – WINNER

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best R&B album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt – WINNER

Best rock album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough – WINNER

Yungblud – Idols

Best dance/electronic album

FKA twigs – Eusexua – WINNER

Fred Again – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale

Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best rock performance

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning) – WINNER

Best metal performance

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Ghost – Lachryma

Sleep Token – Emergence

Spiritbox – Soft Spine

Turnstile – Birds – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)

Kehlani – Folded – WINNER

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best traditional R&B performance

Durand Bernarr – Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway – Uptown

Ledisi – Love You Too

SZA – Crybaby

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie – WINNER

Best R&B song

Kehlani – Folded – WINNER

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Chris Brown ft Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Best alternative music album

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best traditional country album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health – WINNER

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny – EoO – WINNER

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?

Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)

Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)

Best rock song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be – WINNER

Sleep Token – Caramel

Hayley Williams – Glu

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best country song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List – WINNER

Shaboozey – Good News

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing

Best alternative music performance

Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone – WINNER

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A Complete Unknown

F1 The Album

Kpop Demon Hunters

Sinners – WINNER

Wicked

Best music video

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

Doechii – Anxiety – WINNER

OK Go – Love

Sade – Young Lion

Best song written for visual media

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be (From Tron: Ares)

Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters) – WINNER

Miles Caton – I Lied to You (From Sinners)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)

Best Latin pop album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera- WINNER

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best folk album

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Patty Griffin – Crown of Roses

I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue – WINNER

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap

Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer – WINNER

Best African music Performance

Burna Boy – Love

Davido ft Omah Lay – With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love

Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – Gimme Dat

Tyla – PUSH 2 START – WINNER

Best jazz performance

Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER

Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)

Best orchestral performance

Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) – Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op 4; Suites From 24 Negro Melodies

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie – WINNER

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) – Ravel: Boléro, M 81

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) – Still & Bonds

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) – Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

Best comedy album

Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem by Sarah Silverman

Ali Wong – Single Lady by Ali Wong

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was … by Jamie Foxx

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy ft Meek Mill – Proud Of Me

JID ft Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther – WINNER

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – SOMEBODY LOVES ME

Producer of the year

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut – WINNER

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen – WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

