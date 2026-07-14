CAST announce Yeah Yeah Yeah UK tour dates for 2026

Cast have announced dates for 2025. Picture: Press

The Liverpool legends will hit the road again in October this year, with special guests Trampolene and Pastel.

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By Jenny Mensah

CAST are set to embark on a set of dates this autumn.

The Liverpool-formed outfit - comprised of John Power, Liam "Skin" Tyson and Keith O'Neill - will head out on the road in October to support their Yeah Yeah album, which was released at the beginning of the year.

Joining them on the dates - which culminate with a homecoming show at the Liverpool Dome, will be Swansea-formed rockers Trampolene and Pastel on selected dates.

The dates - which kick off on Thursday 1st October 2026 - will also see the band play Leeds University Stylus, Edinburgh The Queen's Hall, Manchester New Century, Newcastle University and London Electric Ballroom.

Announcing the news, the band said: "We’re excited to announce a new tour for October 2026 at some of our favourite venues across the country!"

Tickets for the dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday 17th July. Fans can sign up for pre-sale, which takes place this Wednesday 15th July from 10am, here.

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See CAST'S October 2026 dates:

Thurs 1st October - Leeds University Stylus

Fri 2nd October - Edinburgh The Queens Hall

Sat 3rd October - Manchester New Century

Thurs 22nd October - Newcastle University

Fri 23rd October - London Electric Ballroom

Sat 24th October - Liverpool Dome

Visit castband.co.uk for their full live dates and more.

Last year saw CAST support Oasis on their Live '25 reunion dates and frontman John Power recalled the surreal moment he got the call from Liam Gallagher.

Speaking on Radio X's Britpop Boxing Day with John Power show, which he presented last year, Power revealed: "I was in Aberdeen about to go on stage, about 40 minutes to go and cryptic texts start coming in from Liam saying 'All we need now is to CAST away on our merry journey' [...] So people started looking around and thinking, 'Are we in for a chance here?'"

"I had toured with Liam Gallagher on the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary and we had a brilliant tour," he went on. "We had a brilliant energy. Everything was great. We hooked back up with Liam and the band. We went on and we were flying, but I thought you can't keep on expecting these great things to keep coming your way. Somewhere along the line you've got to find the zen within yourself and not rely on external forces to help you out all the time".

However, Power was set to get a life-changing telephone call from Liam Gallagher. And despite not usually answering calls from strange numbers, the Alright singer recalled how he saw a number flash up on his screen and felt a strange urge to pick it up.

He went on: "Anyway, the phone goes. Now, I don't really answer numbers I don't recognise. If they want to leave me a message I'll get back to them maybe a few days later. I didn't recognise this number, but something inside me said 'John you've gotta answer this phone'."

"So I answered it. It was Liam and Debbie [Gwyther]," he revealed. "They were buoyant. They were really in a good mood and they were like, 'John, look. Do you wanna open for Oasis?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

John Power on how CAST got the call to open for Oasis this summer

In 2025, the band also celebrated 30 years of their All Change album, with an anniversary tour, which saw them play dates across the UK.

The album - which was released on 16th October 1995 - peaked at No.7 in the UK charts and became the highest-selling album in the history of the Polydor label, spending almost a year in the UK Top 40 and achieving a Platinum certification in recognition of its over 300,000 domestic sales.

All Change pawned four singles; Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway, as well as deeper cuts and fan favourites Promised Land and Four Walls.

Cast - Walkaway

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