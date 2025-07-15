CAST announce new album Yeah Yeah Yeah and share new single as they continue their Oasis Live '25 support dates

CAST play Principality Stadium, Cardiff on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool band have shared their first slice of new material as they prepare to continue their opening slot at the Oasis reunion dates this week.

CAST have announced the details of their new album Yeah Yeah Yeah.

The Liverpool band, who have been opening for Oasis on the UK and Irish leg of their Live '25 tour, will release their eighth studio album on 30th January 2026 vis Scruff Of The Neck Records.

The first slice of the record is Poison Vine, which features veteran soul singer P.P Arnold, who joined the band on stage during their first night at Heaton Park to perform the single.

Listen to Poison Vine below:

Poison Vine (feat. P.P. Arnold)

On the singer, frontman John Power said: "There’s an angst to Poison Vine that wrote itself: ‘Something deep inside you want me to find’. It’s got a groove and a sassiness throughout the track, but when I heard them two vocals kicking in on the chorus, then I just knew we had it! I thought, that’s it, that’s the real thing."

On their album, he added: "Yeah Yeah Yeah’ just arrived out of the blue. There was a window of opportunity – Youth was free, the studio was free, and the band were free – and I thought, let providence prevail."

Yeah Yeah Yeahs follows the band's All Change (1995), Mother Nature Calls (1997), Magic Hour (1999), Beetroot (2001), Troubled Times (2011), Kicking Up the Dust and Love Is the Call (2024).

Pre-order and save the album here.

John Power talks CAST anniversary & Oasis tours!

Cast will continue to support the Oasis Live '25 tour UK & Ireland shows below:

JULY 2025:

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

