Bruce Springsteen talks Stephen Graham's portrayal of his dad in biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

Bruce Springsteen and actor Stephen Graham. Picture: AP/Alamy, Sipa US / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Dancing In The Dark legend has talked about the Liverpool actor's portrayal of his father Doug.

Bruce Springsteen has given his verdict on Stephen Graham's portrayal of his father in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The biopic stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, but also sees the Kirby-born, Scouse actor play the Glory Days icon's father Douglas 'Dutch' Springsteen.

Springsteen has opened up about the portrayal of his father in the film, which focuses on the making of his 1982 album Nebraska, calling it "otherworldly".

Asked his thoughts about the Adolescence actor's depiction, the 75-year-old legend told The Sunday Times: it was "a little otherworldly, and also quite touching”.

Watch the official trailer for the Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which is released on 24th October, here:

Watch the Deliver Me from Nowhere Official Trailer

Springsteen has also previously praised The Bear star's performance in the role, telling Jim Rotolo in an interview for Sirius XM: “It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

The Born In The U.S.A singer, who visited White and the cast on the set of the biopic last year, added: "Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."

The poster for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Picture: From 20th Century Studios

A description of the press release reads: "From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

Starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, the film is written for the screen and directed by Scott Cooper based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere” by Warren Zanes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits cinemas on 24th October 2025.

