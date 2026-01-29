Bruce Springsteen releases anti-ICE protest song Streets of Minneapolis

Bruce Springsteen in 2024. Picture: Press

As the Dancing In The Dark legend has shared the track, which hits out at US President Donald Trump and the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bruce Springsteen has released an anti-ICE protest song.

Streets of Minneapolis sees The Boss hit out at US President Donald Trump and ICE amid the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot dead in separate incidents by the immigration enforcement officers.

The song, which name-checks both the victims with the lyrics: "There were bloody footprints / Where mercy should have stood / And two left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

Listen to the track here:

Bruce Springsteen - Streets Of Minneapolis (Official Audio)

Springsteen said of the release "I wrote this song on Saturday (24.01.26), recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis.

"It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbours and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

"Stay free."

The track - which is a call back to his 1994 Academy Award-winning song Streets of Philadelphia from the soundtrack for Philadelphia - isn't the only political protest song written by Springsteen.

His iconic 1984 single Born In The U.S.A was a response to America's treatment of Vietnam War veterans and th working classes.

American Skin (41 Shots) (2001), We Take Care of Our Own (2012), and Living in the Future (2018), were all reactions to current news events, with Roulette (2014) = written six days after the Three Mile Island accident, which saw a partial meltdown of a nuclear reactor in 1979.

With the above released years after it was written, Streets of Minneapolis appears to be the most urgent response to a news event for the icon thus far.

Springsteen has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump, calling out the President on more than one occasion during his live shows and branding his administration as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous" during his gig in Manchester last year.

The Dancing In The Dark rocker also called for ICE to "get the f*** out of Minneapolis" during a recent appearance on stage in his hometown of New Jersey earlier this month.

Bruce Springsteen has been referred to as The Boss for many decades. Picture: Press

Dedicating his song The Promised Land to Renee Good, he said: “I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility. It was about a both beautiful but flawed country that we are, and the country that we could be”.

“Right now, we are living through incredibly critical times,” he continued. “The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested as it’s never been in modern times.”

The 76-year-old rocker then referenced ICE directly, telling the crowd: "If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your right to protest, send a message to this president as the mayor of that city (Jacob Frey) has said, ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis."

See his speech below:

Bruce Springsteen - The Promised Land (W/ ICE Speech) @ LIGHT OF DAY 26 RED BANK NJ BASIE 01/17/26

