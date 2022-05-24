Bruce Springsteen announces world tour for 2023

Bruce Springsteen performing live in Rome, 2013. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

The Boss - together with the E Street Band - have scheduled European shows for next Spring and Summer.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band have announced a huge world tour for 2023.

The Boss and his iconic band will hit the road with an arena tour kicking off in February across the United States, followed by a run of stadium shows starting in Europe in April.

In a statement, Springsteen said: "After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

There are no UK shows pencilled in so far, but Springsteen will be playing dates in Dublin, Paris and, Amsterdam. The European leg starts on 28th April 2023 in Barcelona, with other stops already announced for cities like Oslo, Copenhagen and Munich.

It's said that location for shows in the UK will be revealed at a later date.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l pic.twitter.com/wUax9aiZ8V — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 24, 2022

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - European Tour Dates 2023

28th April Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

5th May RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

7th May RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland

13th May La Défense Arena, Paris France

18th May Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Ferrara, Italy

21st May Italy Circo Massimo, Rome, Italy

25th May Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

11th June Megaland, Landgraaf, The Netherlands

13th June Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

21st June Merkur Spiel Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

24th June Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

26th June Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

30th June Voldsløkka, Oslo, Norway

11th July Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

13th July Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

15th July Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

18th July Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria

23rd July Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

25th July Autodromo di Monza, Monza, Italy

In August 2023, the band will head back for another North American tour.

The tour will mark the singer-songwriter's first gigs with the E Street Band since the end of the "River" tour in Australia in February 2017.

Since then, the legend has brought out the album Western Stars in 2019 and 2020's Letter To You and toured his Springsteen On Broadway show.

The break in touring marks the longest for the E Street Band since they reformed in 1999.

While they haven't toured since early 2017, their only public performance in recent years came in December 2020 when the group played on Saturday Night Live, but musicians Garry Tallent and Soozie Tryell missed it due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They were originally set to hit the road in 2022, with a show even advertised for June at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.