BRIT Awards Rising Star shortlist announced

Holly Humberstone, Bree Runway and Lola Young have been shortlisted for the 2022 BRITs Rising Star award.

One of these artists will be handed the accolade at the BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard on 8th of February 8 at The O2 Arena in London.

On making the final three, 21-year-old singer-songwriter Holly said: "Music has always been my entire life, and being nominated for such a prestigious award really means everything to me. Recognition from the BRITs is something I am struggling to comprehend at the moment!"

The musician signed a record deal with Interscope and Polydor Records earlier this year and her debut EP of the same name was released earlier this month. She's also been supported over the last year by Radio X's John Kennedy on his X-Posure programme.

Rapper Bree, who can count Missy Elliott and Rihanna as fans, said: "I feel so honoured to be recognised by the BRITs in this way, it's all so exciting especially as previous nominees have gone on to do such amazing things, I hope I'm struck by that same luck."

And Lola, 21, who was chosen to perform this year's festive John Lewis advert with her rendition of Philip Oakley and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, added: "I can't believe I've been nominated for this award. It feels surreal and completely unexpected. I actually have to pinch myself looking at the other artists that have been nominated previously."

Previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice, the award has previously been won by the likes of Adele (2008), Jessie J (2011), Sam Smith (2014) and Rag 'N' Bone Man (2017).

The 2021 winner was 20-year-old Griff, who is best known for her hit single Black Hole.

The rest of the nominations for next year's awards will be unveiled on 18 December on the ITV special The BRITs Are Coming.