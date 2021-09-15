Boris Johnson talks "plan B" for gig vaccine passports in winter COVID plan

The crowds at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Prime Minister has laid out his winter COVID play, which includes a plan B for vaccine passports at large scale events.

Boris Johnson held a press conference on Tuesday (14 September), where he laid out his winter COVID plan.

The UK Prime Minister revealed the plans in a press conference held at Downing Street, where he said the government was "confident in the vaccines that have made such a difference to our lives," they had not totally ruled out putting new measures in place if there was to be any "unsustainable pressure" on the NHS.

The measures - which would include mask-wearing retuning to a mandatory status, and vaccine passport certificates being required for events with over 500 people attending, which would include festivals, gigs and sporting events.

The news comes after the government's plans to introduce coronavirus vaccine passports in England in order to attend nightclubs and large events was scrapped last week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC news: “I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead,” adding: "We shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it."

He told The Andrew Marr show: "We just shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly."

He said he had "never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers" to "do what is just an everyday activity".

"We've looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," he added.

