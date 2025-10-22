Bon Jovi announce Forever Tour and return to live shows in 2026

Bon Jovi have announced live dates for 2026. Picture: Mark Seliger

The legendary US band's tour includes four dates at New York's Madison Square Garden and a stop at London's Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BON JOVI have announced a series of global concerts to mark their much-anticipated return to live touring.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of famers will embark on their Forever Tour next summer, kicking off their string of dates with four shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, before visiting Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin's Croke Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

The announcement comes after Jon Bon Jovi's much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

On today's announcement, the frontman said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

See the full dates and ticket info below...

Bon Jovi Forever Tour poster. Picture: Press

Together with today’s tour announcement, the band have announced the release of their latest studio album FOREVER (Legendary Edition) out this Friday (24th October), which is a star-studded collaboration album featuring reimagined takes on the band’s latest songs from their FOREVER album with some of the biggest names in music.

For tickets to Bon Jovi's New York shows, fans can sign up now at bonjovi.com to access the artist presale, powered by Seated, which begins on Monday 27th October at 10am ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday 31st October at 10am ET.

For Bon Jovi's UK and Ireland dates, fans can pre-order FOREVER (Legendary Edition) at shop.bonjovi.com to access the presale, which starts on Monday 27th October at 9am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which takes place on Friday 31st October at 9am local time via bonjovi.com & LiveNation.co.uk.

Read more:

Bon Jovi's 2026 tour dates:

Tuesday 7th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 9th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday 12th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday 14th July New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday 28th August Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday 30th August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday 4th September London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Bon Jovi's Forever (Legendary Edition) includes collaborations from Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and more.

Speaking to the album process Jon Bon Jovi said: “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit -- a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE".

See the artwork and tracklisting for the album's special edition below:

Bon Jovi's Forever Legendary edition album artwork. Picture: Press

BON JOVI: FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION) - tracklisting:

1. Red, White, and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)

Read more: